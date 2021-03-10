Tied at two after three innings, it was the Appalachian High bats that woke up late, scoring nine runs over the final four innings to pull out an 11-3 win over host Douglas on Tuesday afternoon.
With the game even heading to the fourth, Appalachian went to work, scoring two in the fourth, one in the fifth, then blowing the game open with five in the sixth inning to pull away.
Douglas were led by Mallory Ackles, who had two hits, one of them a triple, and an RBI. MacKinley Portillo and Nicole Abercrombie each had an RBI for the Eagles, who were held to four hits in the loss.
Portillo fanned 10 batters in the circle for the Eagles.
Appalachian were led by Taylor Woodard's three RBIs, while Ashley Maddox tossed a complete game to earn the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.