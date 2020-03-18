MONTGOMERY — Squads have been selected for the upcoming fourth annual AHSAA North-South All-Star cross country races during All-Star Week.
The two 10-member teams comprised of 2021 rising seniors were announced Monday by Jamie Lee, director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association.
Among the North boys all-stars are Collin Mayfield of Geraldine, Walker Cole of Oak Mountain and Jake Moore of White Plains.
Mayfield won the 3A state cross country championship last season by clocking 16:16.50 in the 3.1-mile race.
Cole was second in Class 7A with a time of 15:24.35, and Moore was second in Class 4A, crossing the finish line in 16:02.51.
The North-South cross country races will be at the Auburn University-Montgomery cross country course July 15.
The South girls won last year’s race 19-36 and now own a 2-1 edge in the North-South series. The North boys upped their lead to 2-1 with a one-point 27-28 win over the South last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.