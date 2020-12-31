A Boaz woman died in a head-on crash in New Mexico Monday night.
According to New Mexico State Police, a 2003 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Francisco T. Molina, 76, of Deming, NM, was traveling southbound on NM Highway 11. As he attempted to pass another vehicle in the opposing northbound lane, the Chevrolet collided head-on into a 2003 GMC Equinox SUV.
Molina was pronounced dead at the scene.
Maria C. Balcazar, 48, of Boaz, is listed as the driver of the Equinox. She was transported to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries.
Two child passengers in Balcazar’s vehicle, ages 10 and 6, were taken to a hospital in El Paso Texas where their conditions were unavailable.
State Police said alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the accident, and seatbelts were only in use properly in the GMC.
