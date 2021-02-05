The 2021 prep soccer season kicked off Thursday afternoon, and area teams got off to strong starts after the nearly year-long wait to hit the field.
Guntersville sweeps Scottsboro
In the battle for the Tennessee River, both Wildcat teams emerged victorious, but in two very different ways Thursday.
The boy's contest was a tight-knit affair, but a pair of goals from Ryan McCartney helped lift the Wildcats to a narrow 2-1 victory over the host Wildcats.
In the girl's contest, the No. 2 ranked Wildcats jumped host Scottsboro from start to finish, dominating in a 10-0 rout to open the season. Complete statistics from the game were not available.
Albertville girls open with 1-1 draw
In a windy opening game, the Albertville girls netted a second-half equalizer to pull out a 1-1 draw against Southside.
Visiting Southside opened the scoring in 25th minute with wind at their backs, and took that narrow lead into the halftime break.
Following the break, and with the wind at their backs, Albertville wasted little time evening up the game, with Daisy Balcazar scoring in the 47th minute to make it 1-1.
Despite the wind and a number of chances in the second half, the Aggies could not get the go-ahead goal, settling for the 1-1 draw to open the season.
The Aggies are in action today, with games against John Paul II and area rival Boaz in Huntsville.
Other Scores
Boys: Fort Payne 2, Crossville 1
Girls: Douglas 5, Oneonta 1
Boys: Oneonta 3, Douglas 0
