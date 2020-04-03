This is an opinion piece.
No doubt, the past month has been a difficult one.
Outside of COVID-19’s health and economic impact taking its toll on our nation, I’ve dealt with struggles of my own, as I’m sure many have. And unfortunately, it’s difficult for us to imagine it getting better anytime soon.
Today, my wife, Kelly, and I were supposed to celebrate our son’s first birthday surrounded by friends and family. Instead, due to the pandemic spanning the globe, we felt the need to postpone the party and celebrate at home with four’s company — myself, Kelly, little unborn Opal Mae and the birthday boy, Eli.
It’s hard to believe Eli will turn one year old Thursday, April 9. He’s grown so quickly, and he took to walking and running so fast. He’s also “talking” our ears off, but the only thing we’ve been able to understand is “Da Da,” though he’s come close to saying “Pops” and “Mama.”
Tears were shed when we decided to push back his monster-themed party, but it was for the best.
We’re not the only ones to bear the emotional pain of altering plans or adapting to what many are referring to as the “new normal.” While it hurts, I know our situation could be much worse.
But despite what comes our way, I know we’re able to lean on our Heavenly Father to help see us through.
Thinking about the situation, it’s hard to fathom how people get through times like this without faith and a relationship with
Jesus Christ. But if you’re reading this and you don’t have that in your life, it’s available. It isn’t the same as some of our desired grocery store items have been lately — minimal or out of stock. There’s enough for everybody to go around and stock will never run low.
“My Pillow” Founder Mike Lindell echoed these sentiments at the White House on Monday after sharing that his company would aim to increase its production of cotton face masks from 10,000 to 50,000 per day.
“God gave us grace on Nov. 8, 2016, to change the course we were on,” he said during the press conference. “God had been taken out of our schools and lives, a nation had turned its back on God. I encourage you to use this time at home to get back in the word. Read our Bible and spend time with our families.”
In every situation, I always try to find a silver lining, and in the dark coronavirus cloud that currently looms over humanity, it would be the opportunity to turn toward God.
I’d like to encourage our readers today: if you’re a brother or sister in the faith, stay strong and don’t lose the hope we have in Christ. If you’re a stranger to the faith, all it takes to ignite that relationship is believing.
Speaking from experience, He’ll become the dearest friend you’ve ever had. And in times like these, you’ll never have to go it alone.
Taylor Beck is managing editor for The Reporter. He can be reached at taylor.beck@sandmountainreporter.com.
