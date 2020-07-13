MONTGOMERY – In preparation for tomorrow’s Primary Runoff Election, Secretary of State John H. Merrill reminds Alabama voters of the opportunity to take a selfie with their ballot at the polls.
Act 2019-370, which the Sectary of State's office worked to pass last legislative session with the help of Senator Chris Elliott (R-Daphne), allows Alabamians to take a selfie with their ballot, without disclosing the contents of any other voter’s ballot, Merrill said.
“Alabama voters, who have a long history of proudly attending the polls on Election Day, now have the opportunity to share their pride on social media or in other electronic formats through taking a ballot selfie!” he said. “I am grateful for the work for Senator Chris Elliott and the Alabama Legislature for allowing our voters to express their excitement in the electoral process.”
Taking photographs of another voter’s ballot or revealing the content of another voter’s ballot is not permitted by Alabama law. Violators shall be guilty of a Class A misdemeanor.
Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.