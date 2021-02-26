The Crossville Lions got a strong game at the plate and on the mound, leading the Lions to a convincing 12-2 win over Pisgah on Thursday afternoon.
As a team, the Lions pounded out 15 hits, led by Quentin Chapman's 4 for 5 day that included a pair of RBIs and two runs scored. Harley Hicks added a pair of hits, including a triple to go with three RBIs, while Fernando Guzman drove in three for the Lions.
The Lions scored five times in the second inning and never looked back in the win.
While the offense was scoring early and often, on the bump, Dekota Causey shined. Causey tossed all six innings, giving up just one hit, and fanning 14 batters to earn the win. Both Pisgah runs were unearned.
Crossville improves to 2-2 on the season with the win.
