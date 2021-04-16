Boaz City Council members declared a moratorium for 90 days on the issuance of business licenses for properties along U.S. 431 and Alabama 168.
Mayor David Dyar said the move will “protect the city” while city leaders work on updating city zoning laws.
The areas affected would be in the “overlay districts” along the city’s more heavily traveled corridors, Dyar said.
“We needed to have insurance if someone were to come in and pull a license application,”Dyar said.
The Boaz Planning Board will meet April 20 at 6 p.m. in the Boaz Public Library Mastin Conference Room to go over the new zoning ordinance.
“Something could come up there,” Dyar said. “The councilmen could have more questions or could bring up something we missed.
“I just wanted to protect our city until we have the zoning ordinance in place.”
The moratorium states “the purpose of this moratorium is to protect the public health, safety and welfare of the residents of the city of Boaz, to protect and preserve the character of the city and to permit the city of complete is comprehensive review of its zoning regulations.”
The overlay district requirements supplement underlying district regulations and all other applicable zoning requirements, according to the proposed zoning ordinance. The more restrictive requirements would apply. All residential uses, other than multifamily developments, are exempt.
If passed, the new zoning ordinance would ban certain businesses from the area. On U.S. 431, the banned businesses would include adult entertainment and retail, junkyards, and recycling plants.
Along Alabama 168, prohibited businesses would include adult entertainment; alternative financial services and pawn shops; businesses for which all or the majority of items sold or rented on the premises are kept and displayed outside a structure, including but not limited to monument sales, building materials, vehicles and heavy equipment; junkyards; major vehicle repair; and recycling plants.
Conditional use permission may be granted to mini storage, major and minor vehicle repair and rental shops on U.S. 431 and mini storage facilities and minor vehicle repair shops along Alabama 168.
