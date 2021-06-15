The Albertville Chamber of Commerce hosted its second Sand Mountain Sizzle Steak Cookoff this past weekend, attracting grill masters from all over the South and beyond. The Chamber said teams from as far away as Illinois and North Carolina attended the event, which took place Saturday in the old train depot parking lot in downtown Albertville.
The event’s first-place winners were:
Margarita Contest: Jamie Thomas
Chicken Wing Contest: Sunny Moody
Steak A competition: Mike Cummisky
Steak B competition: Crandall McKee
The four winners from each received a “golden ticket” to compete in the World Championships to be held later this year in Ft. Worth, Texas.
The event was sponsored by:
Presenting Sponsors - Foodland Plus of Albertville, Extreme Concepts, Santa Fe, & Lake Guntersville Marshall County Tourism & Sports.
Spotlight Sponsors: Albertville Discount Tire, Brindley’s Family Pharmacy, Dustin Hornbuckle - Alfa Insurance, Dr. Michael Cinader, Howard Bentley Buick GMC, Liberty Bank, Maynor Contracting, REMAX -Tracy Honea, Redstone Federal Credit Union, Wayne Farms and WQSB/Power 107.5.
