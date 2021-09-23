Two people are dead after being shot in the parking lot of a Taco Bell restaurant in Guntersville Thursday night.
According to Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson, the shooter is in police custody at Marshall Medical North being treated for minor injuries.
Police have yet to determine any motive for the shooting. Peterson said, though details are limited this early in the investigation, he did not think either the shooter or the victims had any connection to Guntersville. Their identities have yet to be released.
The large police presence at the Taco Bell on U.S. Highway 431 and May Street in Guntersville is expected to remain on scene throughout the night as they continue to investigate. Multiple other agencies are assisting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.