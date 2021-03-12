As we move closer towards Republic/Allied Waste phasing out recycling in the City of Albertville and Albertville Curbside Recycle taking over operations, we wanted to share a few important updates and tips with you to ensure you remain informed along the way and prepared for how we will service you!
Within two weeks or less, you’ll receive a welcome bag from us at your residence with infographics and easy to read, quick instructions on how our process will work. It is our intent that this transition will benefit both, yourselves, as citizens, and Albertville Curbside Recycling. By keeping our city cleaner and ensuring that recycled products coming to the center are actually recyclable, rather than contaminated garbage that requires other residents’ true recycling to end up in a landfill. With your welcome bag and instructions, you’ll also receive your first batch of clear blue bags for your products to be placed in, and placed outside the morning of your scheduled service day. Remember, once we take over service, your pickup day will stay the same, but will move from bi-weekly, to weekly. Once you receive your welcome bag, you’ll know exactly what day your service with us will take effect. Republic Services will also be reaching out to all residents via recorded phone message, twice, before your service ends with them, as well.
To help kick off the transition of service, and as part of our readiness campaign to residents, we wanted to feature a “recycling tip of the week” to help get you more acquainted with our global capabilities from right here at home! We accept white packing Styrofoam that comes around furniture, TVs, computers, and other items. Here at the Center, we have a densifying machine that melts the Styrofoam down into a shape similar to how toothpaste looks coming out of the tube. Once cooled, it actually becomes extremely hard and heavy. Most recently, a load was shipped to the country of Malaysia and acquired by a company that manufactures picture frames! Tip of the week—while we accept the most standard recyclable type, not all Styrofoam is created equal. To-go boxes, Styrofoam cups, and Styrofoam food trays should not be included in your curbside recyclables, even though they may show a recycling symbol on them. The color coating on these products, plus contamination from food residue can many times render them unfit to be properly recycled. If you have extremely large white, packing Styrofoam that is not suitable to be placed at the road for curbside pickup, we can accept those items in person at the recycling center. In fact, if there is ever any product you’re unsure of how to handle, please give us a call at 256-891-8298. This is our local, direct number to our office here in Albertville and we are always happy to help you. Odds are, if there’s something unique that we aren’t able to pick up curbside, we may very well be able to accept it at the recycling center. We are located right in between Foodland and the Albertville Fire Department on Sand Mountain Drive and would love to have you come by for a visit anytime!
We are so excited to have the opportunity to serve the residents of the city limits of Albertville! The Center has grown tremendously over the past decade, with this type of service always being an end goal in mind. We’ve watched our neighboring city of Guntersville handle recycling service in this manner for a number of years with much success, and we look forward to seeing the same success here in Albertville. We’re glad to be able to bring our local touch to recycling operations and help lead the way to a more-clean, sustainable way of life for our community.
