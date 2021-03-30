Clifford T. Samples
Boaz
Clifford T. Samples, 92, of Bethsaida Road, Boaz, died Thursday, March 11, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral services were Sunday, March 14, 2021, in the McRae Chapel with Bro. Stanley Jones and Bro. Bruce Campbell officiating. Interment followed in Hillcrest Cemetery.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Ray and Kathey Samples, of Grant; daughters and sons-in-law, Shelia and Gary Worley, Judy and Dan Floyd and Brenda and Randall Brewster, all of Boaz; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and brother, Robert Samples, of Sardis.
Debra Townsend
Albertville
Debra Townsend, 61, of Albertville, died Sunday, March 28, 2021 at her home.
No services are planned. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Townsend; sons, Cody Townsend and Tyler Townsend (Jade); daughter, Becca Woods (Spencer); two grandsons; sisters and brothers, Brinda Miller, Susie Horton, Bobby Brown and Paul David Brown; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Shepherds Cove or Marshall Medical Cancer Center.
Myra “Eloise”
Champion
Albertville
Myra “Eloise” Champion, 87, of Albertville, died March 25, 2021, at Crossville Health and Rehab.
Services were Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Chris Reaves and Jeff Lybrand officiating. Burial was in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include a daughter, Sherry Jimmerson (Edward); sons, Allen Champion (Betty) and Felton Champion; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Opal “Ellowayne” Dingler
Albertville
Opal “Ellowayne” Dingler, 90, of Albertville, died Monday, March 29, 2021, at her home.
Service will be at 1:30 p.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Paul Whitmire officiating. Burial will following Memory Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Surviviors include two daughters, Taye Langley (Dennis) and Tammy Parris (Roger); three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Ruby Louise Falco
Crossville
Ruby Louise Falco, 84, of Crossville, died Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Shepherds Cove Hospice.
A funeral service was at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Crossville Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery at Carter. Rev. Farrell Blanks officiated.
She is survived by her children, Cathy Castleberry, Shorty Word (Robin), Deborah Wakefield, Sharion Buie and Londa Valentine (Jeff); nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild.
Sidney Leon Walker
Geraldine
Sidney Leon Walker, 66, of Geraldine, died Sunday, March 28, 2021.
No formal services are planned. Rainsville Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include half-brother, Steve (Mary) Walker, of Chickamauga, Ga.; brothers Calvin Walker, of LaFayette, Ga., and Doug (Lori) Walker, of Chickamauga; and several nieces and nephews.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
