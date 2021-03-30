Thanks to a new federal grant, various agencies in Marshall County may be getting an infusion of funds to help serve people and communities most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
During a meeting Wednesday, March 24, the Marshall County Commission approved a resolution to apply for a community development block grant through Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) totaling $600,000. The commission also approved a contract with Top of Alabama Regional Council of Governments (TARCOG) to administer the grant for no more than 10% of project cost, which would be paid from grant funds.
Sarah James, Director of Economic Development for TARCOG, said the grant funds will come from the federal government’s Department of Housing and Urban Development and flow through ADECA.
“TARCOG helps counties and municipalities apply for these funds,” she said. “We administer these projects so we are kind of the bridge between the county and ADECA, handling a lot of the federal regulatory requirements and things of that nature.”
James said ADECA requested a waiver for these funds to be considered “emergency need” so they can go to help anyone regardless of income level.
“The funding is good for community development activities geared towards coronavirus response and recovery,” she said.
According to Marshall County EMA Director Anita McBurnett, county officials had only three weeks to devise a plan for what the $600,000 would be used for. A total of eight projects where chosen for the following agencies:
• Marshall County Christian Services; to provide food for the elderly
• Marshall County Homeless Ministry; to construct a permanent building to provide shelter and aid to the homeless year round
• Mountain Lakes Behavioral Healthcare; to provide transportation for patients to and from appointments
• Marshall Medical Centers; to bolster its patient transportation program
• Careplus; to provide COVID-19 vaccinations onsite at businesses and industries
• CASA of Marshall County; to feed and help elderly shut-ins
• Domestic Violence Crisis Services; to help serve the increased number of domestic violence victims
• Marshall County EMA; to purchase and utilize three message boards for disseminating vaccines and other information.
“These services are really to address what is going on in our community as a result of what’s going on in the past year-plus with COVID,” McBurnett said.
The total amount of funds requested for these projects would currently cost $729,666, so McBurnett said they would be meeting again soon to try and find ways to cut back to meet the $600,000 budget.
In other business, the commission:
• Held a public hearing for Animal Control Renovation Project
• Discussed updates on the Marshall County Jail Renovation being done by Martin & Cobey Construction. Project leader Kelly Howard said since prices for materials continue to increase, the original $3.1 million budget would now cost closer to $5 million.
• Approved retroactive payment requests to suppliesoutlet.com; $102.00 and CDW Gov’t; $318.08 (credit card bill was paid to prevent late fees)
• Approved payment request to Dekalb Farmers Cooperative; $229.62 from Countywide
• Approved payment request to Trufit Industrial; $223.44
• Approved Ashleigh Bubbett to sign and approve reimbursement requests for grants received from Alabama Emergency Management Agency.
• Approved a budget amendment to move overtime reimbursement received from state and federal programs to Sheriff’s Budget; $6736.91 and future reimbursements automatically added
• Discussed a Mobile Home Decal Code Enforcement position
• Approved paying $2,088 to Bagby Elevator Company, Inc; Emergency call out Courthouse and Jail Fund fund balance.
• Approved replacing the 15 Ton HVAC unit at D Block of the county jail for $14,950, to come from the Williamson Mechanical Courthouse and Jail Fund.
• Tabled the issue of a lease between Marshall County and the Marshall County firefighters Association; $1.00 per year for 99 years.
• Appointed Sheriff Phil Sims to the 911 Board for a 3-year term.
• Approved the sale, trade or scrap of various fixed assets.
