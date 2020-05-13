Aggies to play in 7A, Area 7

Landen Powell and his Albertville baseball teammates will compete in Class 7A, Area 7 against Grissom, Huntsville and Sparkman in the 2021 high school baseball season.

 Photography by Spring and Mona

The Alabama High School Athletic Association Central Board has approved spring sports alignments for the upcoming 2020-21 and 2021-22 classification period. The action was taken May 7 during a special called teleconference meeting.

Sports alignments for the next classification period for the sports of baseball, softball, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls outdoor track, boys and girls tennis, boys golf and girls golf were discussed and approved.

There will be no change in the number of divisions for each spring sport.

For baseball, softball and outdoor track, the schools will be divided into seven classifications (1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A, 7A). For soccer, tennis and girls golf, the schools will be divided into four divisions (1A-3A, 4A/5A, 6A, 7A). In boys golf, the schools will compete in six divisions (1A/2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A, 7A).

AHSAA school reclassification for the upcoming 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years was announced last November. Fall sports alignments were released at the conclusion of the fall sports season last December, and winter sports alignments were released last March after the conclusion of the winter sports season.

The alignments for teams in The Reporter’s coverage and other Marshall County schools are:

BASEBALL

Class 2A, Area 11: West End, Cleveland, Locust Fork and Southeastern

Class 3A, Area 12: Asbury, Geraldine, Collinsville and Hokes Bluff

Class 3A, Area 13: Brindlee Mountain, Susan Moore, Holly Pond and J.B. Pennington

Class 3A, Area 14: Fyffe, Plainview and Sylvania

Class 4A, Area 14: DAR, Madison County, New Hope and North Jackson

Class 5A, Area 13: Boaz, Crossville, Douglas and Sardis

Class 5A, Area 14: Guntersville, Brewer and Fairview

Class 6A, Area 15: Arab, Fort Payne and Scottsboro

Class 7A, Area 7: Albertville, Grissom, Huntsville and Sparkman

SOFTBALL

Class 2A, Area 11: West End, Cleveland, Locust Fork and Southeastern

Class 3A, Area 12: Geraldine, Collinsville, Glencoe and Hokes Bluff

Class 3A, Area 13: Brindlee Mountain, Susan Moore, Holly Pond and J.B. Pennington

Class 3A, Area 14: Asbury, Fyffe, Plainview and Sylvania

Class 4A, Area 14: DAR, Madison County, New Hope and North Jackson

Class 5A, Area 13: Boaz, Crossville, Douglas and Sardis

Class 5A, Area 14: Guntersville, Brewer and Fairview

Class 6A, Area 15: Arab, Fort Payne and Scottsboro

Class 7A, Area 7: Albertville, Grissom, Huntsville and Sparkman

BOYS GOLF

Class 2A, Section 2: West End, Altamont, Cleveland, B.B. Comer, Donoho, Fayetteville, Isabella, Jacksonville Christian, Locust Fork, Maplesville, Sacred Heart Catholic, Southeastern, Thorsby, Vincent and Westminster-Oak Mountain

Class 3A, Section 3: Asbury, Fyffe, Geraldine, Brindlee Mountain, Glencoe, Hokes Bluff, J.B. Pennington, Piedmont, Plainview, Pleasant Valley, Sylvania and Westbrook Christian

Class 4A, Section 3: DAR, Anniston, Ashville, Cherokee County, Etowah, Jacksonville, Madison County, Munford, New Hope, North Jackson, Oneonta and White Plains

Class 5A, Section 4: Boaz, Crossville, Douglas, Guntersville, Sardis, Alexandria, Ardmore, Brewer, East Limestone, Lee-Huntsville, Lincoln and Mae Jemison

Class 6A, Section 4: Arab, Athens, Buckhorn, Columbia, Cullman, Decatur, Fort Payne, Hartselle, Hazel Green, Jasper, Mortimer Jordan, Muscle Shoals and Scottsboro

Class 7A, Section 4: Albertville, Austin, Bob Jones, Florence, Grissom, Huntsville, James Clemens and Sparkman

GIRLS GOLF

1A-3A, Section 3: Asbury, Fyffe, Geraldine, West End, Brindlee Mountain, Cedar Bluff, Cleveland, Glencoe, Hokes Bluff, Ider, Locust Fork, North Sand Mountain, J.B. Pennington, Piedmont, Pisgah, Plainview, Pleasant Valley, Section, Skyline, Southeastern, Sylvania, Valley Head, Whitesburg Christian Academy and Woodville

Class 4A/5A, Section 3: Boaz, Crossville, Douglas, Sardis, Guntersville, DAR, Alexandria, Ashville, Brewer, Cherokee County, Etowah, Fairview, Hanceville, Jacksonville, Lee-Huntsville, Madison County, Mae Jemison, New Hope, North Jackson, Oneonta, Randolph, St. Clair County, Westbrook and White Plains

Class 6A, Section 4: Arab, Athens, Buckhorn, Columbia, Cullman, Decatur, Fort Payne, Hartselle, Hazel Green, Jasper, Mortimer Jordan, Muscle Shoals and Scottsboro

Class 7A, Section 4: Albertville, Austin, Bob Jones, Florence, Grissom, Huntsville, James Clemens and Sparkman

SOCCER

Class 1A-3A, Region 6: Brindlee Mountain, Collinsville, Glencoe, Hokes Bluff, Susan Moore and Sylvania

Class 4A/5A, Area 12: Boaz, Crossville, Douglas, Guntersville and Cherokee County

Class 6A, Area 15: Arab, Fort Payne, Randolph and Scottsboro

Class 7A, Area 7: Albertville, Grissom, Huntsville and Sparkman

TENNIS

Class 4A/5A, Section 6: Boaz, Douglas, Guntersville, Sardis, Cherokee County, DAR and Etowah

Class 6A, Section 8: Arab, Buckhorn, Columbia, Fort Payne, Hazel Green and Scottsboro

Class 7A, Section 4: Albertville, Austin, Bob Jones, Florence, Grissom, Huntsville, James Clemens and Sparkman

TRACK AND FIELD

Class 2A, Section 4: West End, Cleveland, Colbert County, Falkville, Gaston, Lexington, Locust Fork, Mars Hill Bible, North Sand Mountain, Pisgah, Saint Bernard, Sand Rock, Section, Southeastern, Tanner, Westbrook Christian and Whitesburg Christian Academy

Class 3A, Section 3: Asbury, Fyffe, Geraldine, Brindlee Mountain, Collinsville, Glencoe, Hokes Bluff, Holly Pond, Ohatchee, J.B. Pennington, Piedmont, Plainview, Pleasant Valley, Saks, Susan Moore, Sylvania, Walter Wellborn and Weaver

Class 4A, Section 4: DAR, Brooks, Cherokee County, Etowah, Good Hope, Hanceville, Madison Academy, Madison County, New Hope, North Jackson, Oneonta, Priceville, Randolph, Rogers, St. John Paul II, West Limestone, Westminster Christian, West Morgan and Wilson

Class 5A, Section 4: Boaz, Crossville, Douglas, Guntersville, Sardis, Alexandria, Ardmore, Brewer, East Limestone, Fairview, Lawrence County, Lee-Huntsville, Mae Jemison, Russellville and West Point

Class 6A, Section 4: Arab, Athens, Buckhorn, Columbia, Cullman, Decatur, Fort Payne, Hartselle, Hazel Green, Muscle Shoals, Scottsboro, Southside and Springville

Class 7A, Section 4: Albertville, Austin, Bob Jones, Florence, Grissom, Huntsville, James Clemens and Florence

