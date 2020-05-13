The Alabama High School Athletic Association Central Board has approved spring sports alignments for the upcoming 2020-21 and 2021-22 classification period. The action was taken May 7 during a special called teleconference meeting.
Sports alignments for the next classification period for the sports of baseball, softball, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls outdoor track, boys and girls tennis, boys golf and girls golf were discussed and approved.
There will be no change in the number of divisions for each spring sport.
For baseball, softball and outdoor track, the schools will be divided into seven classifications (1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A, 7A). For soccer, tennis and girls golf, the schools will be divided into four divisions (1A-3A, 4A/5A, 6A, 7A). In boys golf, the schools will compete in six divisions (1A/2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A, 7A).
AHSAA school reclassification for the upcoming 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years was announced last November. Fall sports alignments were released at the conclusion of the fall sports season last December, and winter sports alignments were released last March after the conclusion of the winter sports season.
The alignments for teams in The Reporter’s coverage and other Marshall County schools are:
BASEBALL
Class 2A, Area 11: West End, Cleveland, Locust Fork and Southeastern
Class 3A, Area 12: Asbury, Geraldine, Collinsville and Hokes Bluff
Class 3A, Area 13: Brindlee Mountain, Susan Moore, Holly Pond and J.B. Pennington
Class 3A, Area 14: Fyffe, Plainview and Sylvania
Class 4A, Area 14: DAR, Madison County, New Hope and North Jackson
Class 5A, Area 13: Boaz, Crossville, Douglas and Sardis
Class 5A, Area 14: Guntersville, Brewer and Fairview
Class 6A, Area 15: Arab, Fort Payne and Scottsboro
Class 7A, Area 7: Albertville, Grissom, Huntsville and Sparkman
SOFTBALL
Class 2A, Area 11: West End, Cleveland, Locust Fork and Southeastern
Class 3A, Area 12: Geraldine, Collinsville, Glencoe and Hokes Bluff
Class 3A, Area 13: Brindlee Mountain, Susan Moore, Holly Pond and J.B. Pennington
Class 3A, Area 14: Asbury, Fyffe, Plainview and Sylvania
Class 4A, Area 14: DAR, Madison County, New Hope and North Jackson
Class 5A, Area 13: Boaz, Crossville, Douglas and Sardis
Class 5A, Area 14: Guntersville, Brewer and Fairview
Class 6A, Area 15: Arab, Fort Payne and Scottsboro
Class 7A, Area 7: Albertville, Grissom, Huntsville and Sparkman
BOYS GOLF
Class 2A, Section 2: West End, Altamont, Cleveland, B.B. Comer, Donoho, Fayetteville, Isabella, Jacksonville Christian, Locust Fork, Maplesville, Sacred Heart Catholic, Southeastern, Thorsby, Vincent and Westminster-Oak Mountain
Class 3A, Section 3: Asbury, Fyffe, Geraldine, Brindlee Mountain, Glencoe, Hokes Bluff, J.B. Pennington, Piedmont, Plainview, Pleasant Valley, Sylvania and Westbrook Christian
Class 4A, Section 3: DAR, Anniston, Ashville, Cherokee County, Etowah, Jacksonville, Madison County, Munford, New Hope, North Jackson, Oneonta and White Plains
Class 5A, Section 4: Boaz, Crossville, Douglas, Guntersville, Sardis, Alexandria, Ardmore, Brewer, East Limestone, Lee-Huntsville, Lincoln and Mae Jemison
Class 6A, Section 4: Arab, Athens, Buckhorn, Columbia, Cullman, Decatur, Fort Payne, Hartselle, Hazel Green, Jasper, Mortimer Jordan, Muscle Shoals and Scottsboro
Class 7A, Section 4: Albertville, Austin, Bob Jones, Florence, Grissom, Huntsville, James Clemens and Sparkman
GIRLS GOLF
1A-3A, Section 3: Asbury, Fyffe, Geraldine, West End, Brindlee Mountain, Cedar Bluff, Cleveland, Glencoe, Hokes Bluff, Ider, Locust Fork, North Sand Mountain, J.B. Pennington, Piedmont, Pisgah, Plainview, Pleasant Valley, Section, Skyline, Southeastern, Sylvania, Valley Head, Whitesburg Christian Academy and Woodville
Class 4A/5A, Section 3: Boaz, Crossville, Douglas, Sardis, Guntersville, DAR, Alexandria, Ashville, Brewer, Cherokee County, Etowah, Fairview, Hanceville, Jacksonville, Lee-Huntsville, Madison County, Mae Jemison, New Hope, North Jackson, Oneonta, Randolph, St. Clair County, Westbrook and White Plains
Class 6A, Section 4: Arab, Athens, Buckhorn, Columbia, Cullman, Decatur, Fort Payne, Hartselle, Hazel Green, Jasper, Mortimer Jordan, Muscle Shoals and Scottsboro
Class 7A, Section 4: Albertville, Austin, Bob Jones, Florence, Grissom, Huntsville, James Clemens and Sparkman
SOCCER
Class 1A-3A, Region 6: Brindlee Mountain, Collinsville, Glencoe, Hokes Bluff, Susan Moore and Sylvania
Class 4A/5A, Area 12: Boaz, Crossville, Douglas, Guntersville and Cherokee County
Class 6A, Area 15: Arab, Fort Payne, Randolph and Scottsboro
Class 7A, Area 7: Albertville, Grissom, Huntsville and Sparkman
TENNIS
Class 4A/5A, Section 6: Boaz, Douglas, Guntersville, Sardis, Cherokee County, DAR and Etowah
Class 6A, Section 8: Arab, Buckhorn, Columbia, Fort Payne, Hazel Green and Scottsboro
Class 7A, Section 4: Albertville, Austin, Bob Jones, Florence, Grissom, Huntsville, James Clemens and Sparkman
TRACK AND FIELD
Class 2A, Section 4: West End, Cleveland, Colbert County, Falkville, Gaston, Lexington, Locust Fork, Mars Hill Bible, North Sand Mountain, Pisgah, Saint Bernard, Sand Rock, Section, Southeastern, Tanner, Westbrook Christian and Whitesburg Christian Academy
Class 3A, Section 3: Asbury, Fyffe, Geraldine, Brindlee Mountain, Collinsville, Glencoe, Hokes Bluff, Holly Pond, Ohatchee, J.B. Pennington, Piedmont, Plainview, Pleasant Valley, Saks, Susan Moore, Sylvania, Walter Wellborn and Weaver
Class 4A, Section 4: DAR, Brooks, Cherokee County, Etowah, Good Hope, Hanceville, Madison Academy, Madison County, New Hope, North Jackson, Oneonta, Priceville, Randolph, Rogers, St. John Paul II, West Limestone, Westminster Christian, West Morgan and Wilson
Class 5A, Section 4: Boaz, Crossville, Douglas, Guntersville, Sardis, Alexandria, Ardmore, Brewer, East Limestone, Fairview, Lawrence County, Lee-Huntsville, Mae Jemison, Russellville and West Point
Class 6A, Section 4: Arab, Athens, Buckhorn, Columbia, Cullman, Decatur, Fort Payne, Hartselle, Hazel Green, Muscle Shoals, Scottsboro, Southside and Springville
Class 7A, Section 4: Albertville, Austin, Bob Jones, Florence, Grissom, Huntsville, James Clemens and Florence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.