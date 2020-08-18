The Alabama Department of Public Health’s record of daily averages of new cases of COVID-19 appear to be on a downward trend.
As of the department’s latest update Tuesday morning, the 3-day, 7-day and 14-day moving averages were well below their mid-July peaks.
The department reported 105,815 cumulative cases and 1,867 confirmed deaths across Alabama. Approximately 41,523 of those cases are presumed recovered.
More than 863,712 tests have been administered, and 12,958 patients have been hospitalized since March 13.
Marshall County reported 3,317 cases with 38 deaths, DeKalb County reported 1,932 cases and 14 deaths, Etowah County reported 2,336 cases and 36 deaths, and Blount County reported 887 cases with five deaths.
Statewide, the department reported 1,319 patients in the ICU and 702 on ventilators. More than 6,049 healthcare workers have contracted the virus along with 2,473 long-term care employees and 4,663 long-term care residents.
The age group with the most reported infections were 25-49-year-olds making up 40.12% of cases followed by 50-64-year-olds at 20.3%
Ethnically, white and black patients made up 31.45% and 26.92% of cases, respecitvely. Nearly 36% of cases’ race were unknown. White patients made up the majority of deaths at 53%.
Patients ages 65 years old or more comprised 77.8% of deaths. The majority of total deaths were male, 51.5%.
The current safer-at-home order and mask mandate is set to expire Aug. 31.
