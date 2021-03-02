Jason Beam has been named the new chief of the Albertville Fire Department following the retirement of now former chief Brad Hix.
The Albertville City Council made a proclamation during a meeting Monday night officially appointing Beam to the new position.
“I would like to thank everyone who has taken their time to message or call congratulating me on becoming Chief of a great fire department,” Beam said in a statement posted to the fire department’s Facebook page. “I would also like to thank Mayor Honea and the Council for the vote of confidence. I am grateful for the opportunity to work with a great group of people within the city.”
Beam took on the role of training officer in 2011, before being promoted to assistant fire chief and fire marshal in 2016. A new assistant chief and fire marshal will be named at a later date.
In other business, the council:
• Approved the minutes from the Feb. 15 meeting
• Approved an alcohol license for Gordo’s Way Restaurant located at 212 East Main Street. A request for the license was made by Raul and Adriana Cervantes.
• Approved an alcohol license for Food City located at 7200 US Highway 431
• Approved an alcohol license for Sticks & Vines that will be located at 109 East Main Street. A request for the license was made by Wendy and Doug Sherrod
• Approved an alcohol license for GAMA Wine & Accessories located at 220 North Broad Street. A request for the license was made by Alejandra Nava Roman.
• Approve an alcohol license for Statch-On-Main located at 112 East Main Street. A request for the license was made by Ashlee Haycraft.
• Introduced Ordinance No. 1741-21 to rezone two parcels of property located on Darden Avenue from R-1 to B-2 and set a public hearing to discuss the matter on March 15. The rezoning request was made by Paul Claburn.
• Approved Resolution No.1742-21 to make an appointment to the position of Fire Chief
• Suspend the Rules for immediate consideration of Ordinance No. 1743-21 to authorize the issuance of General Obligation Warrants 2021-A. The ordinance was approved unanimously.
• Introduced Ordinance No. 1744-21 to revise the Financial Procedures Ordinance.
• Appointed council members Jill Oakley and Charles Bailey as voting delegates for the Alabama League of Municipalities Business Meeting scheduled for May 14.
• Introduced Ordinance No. 1655-19 to rezone property located at 295 Legion Road from B-1 to R-1 and set a public hearing to discuss the matter on March 15.
