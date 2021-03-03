Trailing 6-0 after the first inning and a half, the Douglas Eagles rallied in a big way, scoring the next nine runs to pull out a 9-7 victory on Tuesday over visiting Asbury.
The visiting Rams put up four in the first, then two more in the second to claim the early lead. Five of those six runs were unearned due in part to early errors from the Douglas defense.
But Douglas fought back with one in the bottom of the second, then scored multiple runs in each of the next three innings, including a four-run fourth, to take the lead for good.
Braxton Lindsey and Brodie Benefield each had a double and two RBIs for the Eagles, while Austin Hook collected a pair of hits.
Cason Walls came on in relief to earn the win, pitching the last four innings, giving up one hit and collecting four strikeouts. Starter Hunter Long struck out six in three innings.
Asbury were led by Cole Garrett's two RBIs, while Will Walters had a double and an RBI.
Gavin Johnson and Layne Bethune combined to strike out eight for the Rams, but were hurt by seven errors from the defense.
