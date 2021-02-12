Alabama is one step closer to having a state lottery thanks to a new bill recently approved by the Senate Tourism Committee.
Sponsored by Sen. Del Marsh (R-Anniston), Senate Bill 214 proposes adding an amendment to the state constitution to establish a statewide education lottery, five new casinos and commissions to oversee them.
Four of the casinos would be located at the greyhound tracks in Alabama, which includes the Birmingham Race Course, VictoryLand in Macon County, Greentrack in Greene County, and the Mobile Greyhound park.
A fifth casino would be built in either Jackson of DeKalb County and would be operated by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians.
Senate Majority Leader Clay Scofield (R-Red Hill) said those two counties were most likely chosen as a potential site due to their geographical proximity to metropolitan areas in neighboring states.
Currently, certain types of slot machine and bingo-style gambling is allowed in casinos on Native American land. The amendment would expand that to include sports wagering and “casino-style” gaming such as poker, blackjack and roulette and would include all casinos in the state..
The bill would also establish the Alabama Education Lottery Corporation and Alabama Gaming Commission to enforce compliance with state laws, such as proper licensing and fee payment.
Though many Alabamaians have been pushing for a state lottery for years, it remains a contentious issue. That goes double when it comes to expanding gambling.
“I made sure we got Marshall County as one of the potential [casino] sites struck out of the bill.” Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth told The Reporter. “With the quality of life we have going on in Marshall County, we don’t need a casino. This has nothing to do with taking away people’s right to vote [on a lottery and gaming].”
Scofield said as the bill is currently written, it does not allow for a casino of any kind in Marshall County. However, Rep. Kerry Rich said it would be theoretically possible in the future with an amendment to the bill, if passed.
The bill was discussed on the Senate floor Thursday, but Marsh held off on voting on it until the legislature reconvenes Feb. 23 after a 10-day recess. Since altering the state’s gambling and lottery law would necessitate amending the state constitution, Alabama citizens will have the final vote on the matter if it makes it passed the legislature, which will require at least 60% affirmation in both branches.
