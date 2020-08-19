Marshall County, once a hot spot for COVID-19, has been downgraded from being considered "Very High Risk" to "Low Risk" for the coronavirus according to the Alabama Department of Public Health's risk indicator dashboard. DeKalb County is considered "high risk," and Blount and Etowah Counties are "moderate" as of Wednesday morning.
According to the risk indicator dashboard:
- If the number of cases is staying the same or is increasing, the category will be Very High Risk (Red).
- If a county has decreasing case counts for 1 to 6 days, they will begin in the High Risk (orange) category.
- If a county is in a downward trajectory of 7-13 days, they will begin in the Moderate (yellow) category.
- If a county is in a downward trajectory of 14 or more days (or has a rate of 10 or less over the previous 2 weeks), they will begin in the Low Risk (green) category.
Marshall, DeKalb and Blount Counties' last confirmed death due to COVID-19 was reported Aug. 11. Etowah County reported two new deaths since then, according to Bamatracker.com.
The department reported 1,876 confirmed deaths across the state and 106,784 cases Wednesday. Approximately 207,711 tests have been taken and 13,795 cases reported in the last 14 days for a total of 880,652 tests. Nearly 13,080 patients have been hospitalized since March 13; 41,523 presumed recoveries.
Breakdown of COVID-19 data by county as of Wednesday morning, Aug. 19:
Marshall County: 3,323 cases | 38 deaths | 19,521 tested
DeKalb County: 1,944 cases | 14 deaths | 11,210 tested
Etowah County: 2,377 cases | 36 deaths | 18,797 tested
Blount County: 901 cases | 5 deaths | 7,125 tested
