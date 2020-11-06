This is an opinion piece.
Growing up in the country, I heard folks say they took a liking to something or to someone.
I can say without a doubt that John Beck took a liking to me, and I took a liking to him when we met more than 30 years ago. Coach Beck scooped me up under his wing and cared for me like one of his own. He always greeted me with a smile or laughter anytime I was blessed to enjoy his company.
He encouraged me, supported me and inspired me to always do my best. John found his calling as a teacher, coach and administrator, and he made a lasting impact on countless lives during a career that spanned over 40 years.
If any young man or young woman pursuing a career as an educator needs a role model, then John Beck’s example is the one they should follow. I’d dare say he’s the gold standard on how to effectively lead a team, classroom or school.
The Lord called Coach Beck home on Tuesday, Nov. 3 after a valiant battle with cancer, and the Boaz community, Boaz City Schools and Sand Mountain won’t be the same without him.
I loved hearing Coach Beck’s insight on the local high school football scene, and I could listen to stories from his coaching career for hours. He had a treasure chest full of stories.
In 1999, I interviewed John for a 20th anniversary story on his 1979 Pirate football team, which finished 10-0, outscored its opponents 263-19 and recorded seven shutouts.
Coach talked about those Pirates and their season like it was yesterday. That’s how vivid his memories were.
“You pray for unbeaten seasons,” he said. “We had a real good feeling we had a chance of winning a lot of ballgames.
“We had all our backfield back, our skill positions back and had good linemen coming back. We had a lot of depth, and that’s the key to high school football, if you can have depth where you can run folks in and out. Out of 22 starters, we started 19 different folks on offense and defense.
“We had some talent, to say the least. It was a fun bunch to coach. The thing that really stood out in my mind about this bunch was they were so close. Everything they did was together as a football team.”
Coach Beck, thank you for the memories and for everything you invested in the lives of all of us who were blessed to know you.
Shannon J. Allen is editor and publisher for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
