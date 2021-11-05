Stock Football

First-Round Results

CLASS 1A

SOUTH

Keith (10-1) 43, McKenzie (6-4) 7

Notasulga (9-1) 45, Marengo (5-5) 16

Brantley (10-0) 59, R.C. Hatch (4-6) 6

Millry (8-3) 28, Loachapoka (6-4) 18

Maplesville (10-1) 40, Fruitdale (4-7) 6

Linden (6-4) 20, Samson (7-4) 12

Sweet Water (10-0) 49, Billingsley (4-7) 0

Kinston (8-3) 10, Central-Hayneville (6-4) 6

NORTH

Woodland (4-7) 28, Cedar Bluff (6-5) 20

Meek (8-3) 52, R.A. Hubbard (6-5) 20

Wadley (10-1) 48, Gaylesville (6-5) 14

Hubbertville (8-2) 46, Hackleburg (6-5) 14

Decatur Heritage (9-2) 48, Marion County (7-4) 28

Ragland (9-2) 28, Valley Head (5-6) 20

Pickens County (9-2) 51, Phillips (4-7) 21

Winterboro (7-4) 30, Sumiton Christian (7-4) 6

CLASS 2A

SOUTH

Isabella (8-3) 40, J.U. Blacksher (4-7) 6

B.B. Comer (9-2) 37, G.W. Long (8-2) 29

Clarke County (9-2) 47, Thorsby (6-5) 8

Ariton (10-1) 48, LaFayette (7-4) 20

Lanett (9-2) 18, Geneva County (5-6) 0

Luverne (9-1) 41, Greene County (5-6) 6

Elba (10-1) 55, Ranburne (6-5) 28

Highland Home (6-5) 28, Orange Beach (9-2) 7

NORTH

Sulligent (7-4) 52, Pisgah (7-4) 38

Southeastern (7-4) 48, Lexington (7-4) 21

Midfield (9-1) 34, North Sand Mountain (4-7) 20

Cleveland (9-2) 35, Colbert County (6-5) 7

Mars Hill Bible (8-3) 48, Sand Rock (7-4) 13

Tanner (8-3) 35, Lamar County (7-4) 27

Spring Garden (11-0) 55, Hatton (5-6) 20

Aliceville (8-3) 46, Ider (7-4) 6

CLASS 3A

SOUTH

Montgomery Academy (8-3) 35, Flomaton (6-4) 7

Trinity Presbyterian (9-2) 51, Wicksburg (7-4) 23

T.R.  Miller (9-2) 20, Hale County (5-6) 7

Opp (9-2) 35, Reeltown (6-5) 6

Montgomery Catholic (11-0) 56, Houston Academy (6-5) 7

Bayside Academy (9-2) 37, Southside-Selma (9-2) 36

Slocomb (8-3) 28, Dadeville (6-4) 16

Hillcrest-Evergreen (6-5) 27, Thomasville (5-6) 19

NORTH

Fyffe (9-1) 34, Walter Wellborn (5-5) 0

J.B. Pennington (8-3) 10, Phil Campbell (7-4) 7

Saks (10-1) 46, Plainview (7-4) 43

Oakman (9-2) 36, Colbert Heights (5-6) 7

Lauderdale County (10-1) 28, Vinemont (5-6) 6

Piedmont (9-2) 40, Sylvania (8-3) 20

Winfield (11-0) 60, Clements (4-7) 14

Ohatchee (9-2) 34, Geraldine (7-4) 13

CLASS 4A

SOUTH

American Christian (10-1) 41, Williamson (5-6) 12

Jacksonville (703) 42, Alabama Christian (7-4) 21

Vigor (10-1) 40, West Blocton (6-5) 0

Cherokee County (7-3) 34, Straughn (7-3) 26

Handley (8-2) 42, Geneva (6-5) 6

Bibb County (9-2) 40, Mobile Christian (5-6) 36

Saint James (10-1) 28, Anniston (5-5) 26

Jackson (9-2) 44, Montevallo (8-3) 20)

ORTH

Madison Academy (10-1) 55, Hamilton (4-7) 0

Priceville (10-1) 31, Etowah (6-5) 14

Northside (10-1) 35, Madison County (5-6) 31

Good Hope (8-3) 27, Central-Florence (7-4) 24

Brooks (11-0) 41, Dora (6-5) 21

Randolph (10-1) 38, Fayette County (6-5) 0

Oneonta (10-0) 40, Rogers (5-6) 0

Gordo (9-2) 37, North Jackson (5-6) 7

CLASS 5A

SOUTH

Demopolis (7-4) 49, B.C. Rain (3-7) 6

Andalusia (7-4) 42, Sylacauga (7-4) 7

UMS-Wright (10-1) 45, Marbury (4-7) 7

Greenville (8-3) 32, Tallassee (7-3) 0

Central, Clay County (8-2) 41, Carroll (4-7) 14

Faith Academy (6-4) 42, Shelby County (5-5) 14

Pike Road (10-0) 37, Holtville (5-6) 0

St. Paul’s Episcopal (8-3) 36, Selma (5-6) 0

NORTH

Ramsay (6-4) 28, Guntersville (9-2) 20

Center Point (8-3) 66, East Limestone (5-6) 36

Pleasant Grove (9-1) 55, Douglas (6-5) 0

Leeds (10-1) 41, Lee-Huntsville (5-6) 22

Russellville (9-2) 41, Lincoln (6-5) 14

Fairview (10-1) 30, Fairfield (7-4) 28

Alexandria (11-0) 52, Ardmore (7-4) 6

Parker (10-1) 31, Boaz (6-5) 21

CLASS 6A

SOUTH

Baldwin County (8-3) 32, Helena (9-2) 29

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (9-2) 56, Carver-Montgomery (7-4) 6

Saraland (9-2) 37, Wetumpka (5-6) 7

Lee-Montgomery (8-2) 33, McAdory (7-4) 25

Hueytown (10-1) 50, Eufaula (5-6) 13

McGill-Toolen Catholic (7-4) 20, Pelham (7-4) 6

Opelika (8-3) 45, Northridge (7-4) 20

Spanish Fort (10-1) 41, Calera (7-4) 31

NORTH

Oxford (7-4) 30, Chelsea (4-7) 20

Pinson Valley (8-3) 28, Muscle Shoals (9-2) 21

Mountain Brook (10-1) 63, Southside-Gadsden (5-6) 0

Jackson-Olin (9-2) 22, Cullman (7-4) 14

Gardendale (9-2) 35, Hartselle (10-1) 28

Homewood (6-5) 42, Arab (8-3) 14

Clay-Chalkville (11-0) 42, Decatur (4-7) 0

Briarwood Christian (10-1) 35, Fort Payne (6-5) 12

CLASS 7A

SOUTH

Central-Phenix City (11-0) 38, Daphne (5-5) 7

Theodore (10-1) 30, Prattville (7-4) 26

Enterprise (8-3) 35, Fairhope (9-2) 10

Auburn (9-2) 39, Baker (7-4) 3

NORTH

Oak Mountain (7-4) 38, James Clemens (10-1) 35

Thompson (10-1) 49, Florence (5-6) 10

Hoover (11-0) 56, Sparkman (4-7) 14

