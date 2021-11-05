First-Round Results
CLASS 1A
SOUTH
Keith (10-1) 43, McKenzie (6-4) 7
Notasulga (9-1) 45, Marengo (5-5) 16
Brantley (10-0) 59, R.C. Hatch (4-6) 6
Millry (8-3) 28, Loachapoka (6-4) 18
Maplesville (10-1) 40, Fruitdale (4-7) 6
Linden (6-4) 20, Samson (7-4) 12
Sweet Water (10-0) 49, Billingsley (4-7) 0
Kinston (8-3) 10, Central-Hayneville (6-4) 6
NORTH
Woodland (4-7) 28, Cedar Bluff (6-5) 20
Meek (8-3) 52, R.A. Hubbard (6-5) 20
Wadley (10-1) 48, Gaylesville (6-5) 14
Hubbertville (8-2) 46, Hackleburg (6-5) 14
Decatur Heritage (9-2) 48, Marion County (7-4) 28
Ragland (9-2) 28, Valley Head (5-6) 20
Pickens County (9-2) 51, Phillips (4-7) 21
Winterboro (7-4) 30, Sumiton Christian (7-4) 6
CLASS 2A
SOUTH
Isabella (8-3) 40, J.U. Blacksher (4-7) 6
B.B. Comer (9-2) 37, G.W. Long (8-2) 29
Clarke County (9-2) 47, Thorsby (6-5) 8
Ariton (10-1) 48, LaFayette (7-4) 20
Lanett (9-2) 18, Geneva County (5-6) 0
Luverne (9-1) 41, Greene County (5-6) 6
Elba (10-1) 55, Ranburne (6-5) 28
Highland Home (6-5) 28, Orange Beach (9-2) 7
NORTH
Sulligent (7-4) 52, Pisgah (7-4) 38
Southeastern (7-4) 48, Lexington (7-4) 21
Midfield (9-1) 34, North Sand Mountain (4-7) 20
Cleveland (9-2) 35, Colbert County (6-5) 7
Mars Hill Bible (8-3) 48, Sand Rock (7-4) 13
Tanner (8-3) 35, Lamar County (7-4) 27
Spring Garden (11-0) 55, Hatton (5-6) 20
Aliceville (8-3) 46, Ider (7-4) 6
CLASS 3A
SOUTH
Montgomery Academy (8-3) 35, Flomaton (6-4) 7
Trinity Presbyterian (9-2) 51, Wicksburg (7-4) 23
T.R. Miller (9-2) 20, Hale County (5-6) 7
Opp (9-2) 35, Reeltown (6-5) 6
Montgomery Catholic (11-0) 56, Houston Academy (6-5) 7
Bayside Academy (9-2) 37, Southside-Selma (9-2) 36
Slocomb (8-3) 28, Dadeville (6-4) 16
Hillcrest-Evergreen (6-5) 27, Thomasville (5-6) 19
NORTH
Fyffe (9-1) 34, Walter Wellborn (5-5) 0
J.B. Pennington (8-3) 10, Phil Campbell (7-4) 7
Saks (10-1) 46, Plainview (7-4) 43
Oakman (9-2) 36, Colbert Heights (5-6) 7
Lauderdale County (10-1) 28, Vinemont (5-6) 6
Piedmont (9-2) 40, Sylvania (8-3) 20
Winfield (11-0) 60, Clements (4-7) 14
Ohatchee (9-2) 34, Geraldine (7-4) 13
CLASS 4A
SOUTH
American Christian (10-1) 41, Williamson (5-6) 12
Jacksonville (703) 42, Alabama Christian (7-4) 21
Vigor (10-1) 40, West Blocton (6-5) 0
Cherokee County (7-3) 34, Straughn (7-3) 26
Handley (8-2) 42, Geneva (6-5) 6
Bibb County (9-2) 40, Mobile Christian (5-6) 36
Saint James (10-1) 28, Anniston (5-5) 26
Jackson (9-2) 44, Montevallo (8-3) 20)
ORTH
Madison Academy (10-1) 55, Hamilton (4-7) 0
Priceville (10-1) 31, Etowah (6-5) 14
Northside (10-1) 35, Madison County (5-6) 31
Good Hope (8-3) 27, Central-Florence (7-4) 24
Brooks (11-0) 41, Dora (6-5) 21
Randolph (10-1) 38, Fayette County (6-5) 0
Oneonta (10-0) 40, Rogers (5-6) 0
Gordo (9-2) 37, North Jackson (5-6) 7
CLASS 5A
SOUTH
Demopolis (7-4) 49, B.C. Rain (3-7) 6
Andalusia (7-4) 42, Sylacauga (7-4) 7
UMS-Wright (10-1) 45, Marbury (4-7) 7
Greenville (8-3) 32, Tallassee (7-3) 0
Central, Clay County (8-2) 41, Carroll (4-7) 14
Faith Academy (6-4) 42, Shelby County (5-5) 14
Pike Road (10-0) 37, Holtville (5-6) 0
St. Paul’s Episcopal (8-3) 36, Selma (5-6) 0
NORTH
Ramsay (6-4) 28, Guntersville (9-2) 20
Center Point (8-3) 66, East Limestone (5-6) 36
Pleasant Grove (9-1) 55, Douglas (6-5) 0
Leeds (10-1) 41, Lee-Huntsville (5-6) 22
Russellville (9-2) 41, Lincoln (6-5) 14
Fairview (10-1) 30, Fairfield (7-4) 28
Alexandria (11-0) 52, Ardmore (7-4) 6
Parker (10-1) 31, Boaz (6-5) 21
CLASS 6A
SOUTH
Baldwin County (8-3) 32, Helena (9-2) 29
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (9-2) 56, Carver-Montgomery (7-4) 6
Saraland (9-2) 37, Wetumpka (5-6) 7
Lee-Montgomery (8-2) 33, McAdory (7-4) 25
Hueytown (10-1) 50, Eufaula (5-6) 13
McGill-Toolen Catholic (7-4) 20, Pelham (7-4) 6
Opelika (8-3) 45, Northridge (7-4) 20
Spanish Fort (10-1) 41, Calera (7-4) 31
NORTH
Oxford (7-4) 30, Chelsea (4-7) 20
Pinson Valley (8-3) 28, Muscle Shoals (9-2) 21
Mountain Brook (10-1) 63, Southside-Gadsden (5-6) 0
Jackson-Olin (9-2) 22, Cullman (7-4) 14
Gardendale (9-2) 35, Hartselle (10-1) 28
Homewood (6-5) 42, Arab (8-3) 14
Clay-Chalkville (11-0) 42, Decatur (4-7) 0
Briarwood Christian (10-1) 35, Fort Payne (6-5) 12
CLASS 7A
SOUTH
Central-Phenix City (11-0) 38, Daphne (5-5) 7
Theodore (10-1) 30, Prattville (7-4) 26
Enterprise (8-3) 35, Fairhope (9-2) 10
Auburn (9-2) 39, Baker (7-4) 3
NORTH
Oak Mountain (7-4) 38, James Clemens (10-1) 35
Thompson (10-1) 49, Florence (5-6) 10
Hoover (11-0) 56, Sparkman (4-7) 14
