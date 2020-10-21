Dear Editor,
This concern has been on my mind for two months. Being an American taxpayer and citizen, I strongly decided to write this.
I am in my 70s and am disabled. I have worked for four decades, paying all taxes, being on the highways and roads each and every day (as everyone else is).
Second time I called the postmaster at Albertville, I was told it was “his call” not to deliver my mail because of “safety” for his carriers. Highways 68 was being paved at this time. Garbage trucks, UPS and Fed-Ex still delivered, etc.
First and foremost, the postal service is an “essential” government service. Americans are dependent on the U.S. Postal Service to deliver mail and orders including bills, medication, greetings of joy, newspapers and communications with the outside world.
I understand lifestyles have certainly changed because of the virus, flu, etc., but mail has always been delivered either with hail, snow, storms, not because of safety for the postmaster carriers; due to road construction. They knew they would be on the road when they accepted this job. I guess they got paid with taxpayers’ money for not delivering mail. Oh yes, this is not the first time this has happened.
M.L. Smith
Albertville
