FAIRVIEW — Boaz jumped out to a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter but Fairview rallied for a 33-21 win over the Pirates on Friday night in a key Class 5A, Region 7 matchup.
Fairview rode the legs of Tyler Simmons, who rushed for 199 yards on 31 carries and two touchdowns. Quarterback Parker Martin also ran for two touchdowns and passed for one.
Boaz’s Kadin Bennefield rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries.
Bennefield scored on touchdown runs of 26 and 5 yards in the first quarter.
Fairview scored three touchdowns in the second quarter to lead 20-14 at halftime. The scores came on a Martin 1-yard run, a 12-yard run by Simmons and a 13-yard pass from Martin to Bryson Chambers.
After a scoreless third quarter, Boaz regained the lead with 8:53 left in the game on a 65-yard touchdown pass from Carter Lambert to Mason Alexander.
Fairview took the ensuing possession and drove 62 yards using eight plays, with Martin capping it on a 15-yard touchdown run.
Simmons completed the scoring on a 7-yard run with a minute left.
Fairview improved to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in region play. Boaz fell to 4-3 and 3-1.
The Eagles travel to rival and Region 7 foe Douglas on Oct. 9. Douglas was open Friday night.
