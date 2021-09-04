Stock Football

CLASS 7A

Auburn 20, Prattville 14

Baker 29, Foley 28

Central-Phenix City 56, Smiths Station 0

Davidson 30, Murphy 7

Enterprise 48, Dothan 14

Fairhope 38, Daphne 31

Florence 45, Austin 28

Hewitt-Trussville 38, Spain Park 17

Hoover 34, Vestavia Hills 6

Huntsville 13, Grissom 6

James Clemens 35, Bob Jones 28

Oak Mountain 17, Gadsden City 7

Sparkman 47, Albertville 26

Theodore 71, Alma Bryant 0

Thompson 58, Tuscaloosa County 0

CLASS 6A

Arab 30, Fort Payne 7

Athens 1, Columbia 0, forfeit

Baldwin County 2, Blount 0

Briarwood Christian 42, Chelsea 35

Buckhorn 21, Hazel Green 14

Carver-Montgomery 29, Valley 14

Clay-Chalkville 68, Jasper 14

Hartselle 35, Cullman 14

Helena 20, Wetumpka 10

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 49, Brookwood 16

Hueytown 57, Bessemer City 6

Lee-Montgomery 17, Eufaula 10

McAdory 45, Homewood 18

Mortimer Jordan 17, Minor 14

Mountain Brook 49, Woodlawn 0

Muscle Shoals 24, Decatur 22

Northridge 28, Paul Bryant 7

Opelika 24, Sidney Lanier 7

Oxford 24, Scottsboro 7

Park Crossing 23, Russell County 21

Pelham 34, Calera 30

Pinson Valley 38, Gardendale 21

Robertsdale 21, Citronelle 6

Saraland 32, McGill-Toolen Catholic 25

Shades Valley 41, Huffman 20

Southside-Gadsden 21, Pell City 14

Spanish Fort 42, Gulf Shores 21

Stanhope Elmore 42, Benjamin Russell 20

CLASS 5A

Alexandria 45, Center Point 22

Andalusia 45, Rehobeth 6

Ardmore 34, Brewer 14

B.C. Rain 25, Satsuma 7

Beauregard 37, Talladega 20

Boaz 53, Crossville 0

Central, Clay County 23, Sylacauga 7

Corner 21, St. Clair County 13

Demopolis 1, Central-Tuscaloosa 0, forfeit

Douglas 27, Sardis 8

East Limestone 24, Lee-Huntsville 14

Faith Academy 49, Elberta 13

Greenville 25, Charles Henderson 10

Guntersville 34, Fairview 19

Holtville 36, Elmore County 14

John Carroll Catholic 14, Carver-Birmingham 6

Leeds 19, Lincoln 13

Moody 43, Hayden 12

Parker 40, Fairfield 30

Pike Road 42, Carroll 7

Pleasant Grove 46, Cordova 18

Ramsay 26, Wenonah 6

Russellville 44, Mae Jemison 10

Selma 12, Marbury 7

Seminole County (GA) 18, Headland 15

Shelby County 35, Sipsey Valley 22

St. Paul’s Episcopal 16, Williamson 12

UMS-Wright 52, LeFlore 0

West Point 14, Lawrence County 7

CLASS 4A

American Christian 41, Montevallo 10

Anniston 22, Jacksonville 9

Bibb County 49, Dallas County 20

Brooks 41, Rogers 22

Central-Florence 46, Wilson 0

Cherokee County 35, Springville 21

Cleburne County 20, White Plains 3

Dale County 36, Ashford 14

Etowah 33, Oneonta 0

Fultondale 44, Hanceville 36

Geneva 47, B.T. Washington 36

Good Hope 46, Ashville 7

Gordo 45, Oak Grove 0

Hamilton 33, Curry 8

Handley 40, Munford 10

Holt 32, Wilcox Central 20

Madison Academy 53, DAR 17

Madison County 35, New Hope 0

Mobile Christian 34, Escambia County 0

North Jackson 36, Westminster Christian 22

Northside 32, Haleyville 7

Priceville 24, West Morgan 7

Randolph 34, St. John Paul II Catholic 6

Saint James 35, Alabama Christian 21

St. Michael Catholic 24, Jackson 21

Straughn 41, Bullock County 20

Vigor 41, W.S. Neal 6

West Blocton 1, Sumter Central 0, forfeit

West Limestone 21, Deshler 19

CLASS 3A

Bayside Academy 31, Excel 8

Beulah 14, Pike County 12

Danville 28, Colbert Heights 3

Flomaton 54, Southern Choctaw 0

Fyffe 50, Collinsville 0

Geraldine 60, Asbury 6

Hillcrest-Evergreen 28, Chickasaw 8

Hokes Bluff 41, Pleasant Valley 0

Houston Academy 50, Daleville 6

J.B. Pennington 49, Vinemont 6

Lauderdale County 24, East Lawrence 6

Montgmery Academy 45, Hale County 26

Montgomery Catholic 65, Dadeville 7

Oakman 45, Holly Pond 0

Ohatchee 36, Walter Wellborn 15

Opp 27, New Brockton 0

Phil Campbell 55, Elkmont 8

Piedmont 28, Saks 12

Plainview 54, Pisgah 40

Reeltown 22, Childersburg 21

Slocomb 37, Northside Methodist 0

Southside-Selma 58. Greensboro 22

Susan Moore 44, Carbon Hill 28

Sylvania 1, Brindlee Mountain 0, forfeit

Thomasville 42, Prattville Christian 10

Trinity Presbyterian 56, Goshen 0

T.R. Miller 36, Cottage Hill Christian 6

Weaver 20, Glencoe 7

Wicksburg 20, Providence Christian 0

Winfield 53, Tarrant 0

CLASS 2A

Abbeville 48, Zion Chapel 18

Addison 19, Aliceville 18

Ariton 49, Houston County 0

Clarke County 47, Greene County 0

Cleveland 62, Locust Fork 19

Colbert County 63, Tharptown 7

Falkville 54, Whitesburg Christian 12

Fayetteville 28, Horseshoe Bend 21

Geneva County 28, Cottonwood 12

G.W. Long 35, Elba 16

Hatton 38, Winston County 20

Highland Home 49, Calhoun 6

Ider 13, North Sand Mountain 7

Isabella 62, Francis Marion 8

J.U. Blacksher 34, Monroe County 6

LaFayette 34, Randolph County 12

Lanett 26, B.B. Comer 21

Leroy 49, Orange Beach 29

Lexington 34, Red Bay 6

Luverne 63, Central Coosa 6

Mars Hill Bible 37, Sheffield 0

Midfield 28, Lamar County 24

Ranburne 36, Vincent 35

Sand Rock 32, Westbrook Christian 13

Southeastern 54, Gaston 20

Spring Garden 28, West End 0

St. Luke’s Episcopal 54, Washington County 0

Sulligent 53, Cold Springs 14

Tanner 20, Section 14

CLASS 1A

Alabama School/Deaf 1, S.C. School/Deaf 0, forfeit

Brantley 34, Kinston 0

Cedar Bluff 33, Valley Head 26

Central-Hayneville 26, R.C. Hatch 0

Coosa Christian 49, Woodville 0

Decatur Heritage 41, Phillips 10

Gaylesville 30, Appalachian 0

Hackleburg 40, Waterloo 20

Keith 43, Linden 0

Loachapoka 40, Billingsley 14

Maplesville 69, Barbour County 0

Marion County 29, Lynn 7

McIntosh 28, Choctaw County 8

Meek 46, Brilliant 26

Millry 48, Fruitdale 6

Notasulga 17, Autaugaville 14

Pickens County 20, Hubbertville 7

Pleasant Home 26, Georgiana 20 (5 OT)

R.A. Hubbard 58, Cherokee 8

Red Level 34, McKenzie 24

Samson 30, Floral 20

South Lamar 36, Berry 20

Sweet Water 57, Marengo 12

Verbena 28, A.L. Johnson 0

Victory Christian 28, Donoho 7

Wadley 49, Talladega County Central 0

Winterboro 42, Ragland 31

--

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.