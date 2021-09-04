CLASS 7A
Auburn 20, Prattville 14
Baker 29, Foley 28
Central-Phenix City 56, Smiths Station 0
Davidson 30, Murphy 7
Enterprise 48, Dothan 14
Fairhope 38, Daphne 31
Florence 45, Austin 28
Hewitt-Trussville 38, Spain Park 17
Hoover 34, Vestavia Hills 6
Huntsville 13, Grissom 6
James Clemens 35, Bob Jones 28
Oak Mountain 17, Gadsden City 7
Sparkman 47, Albertville 26
Theodore 71, Alma Bryant 0
Thompson 58, Tuscaloosa County 0
CLASS 6A
Arab 30, Fort Payne 7
Athens 1, Columbia 0, forfeit
Baldwin County 2, Blount 0
Briarwood Christian 42, Chelsea 35
Buckhorn 21, Hazel Green 14
Carver-Montgomery 29, Valley 14
Clay-Chalkville 68, Jasper 14
Hartselle 35, Cullman 14
Helena 20, Wetumpka 10
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 49, Brookwood 16
Hueytown 57, Bessemer City 6
Lee-Montgomery 17, Eufaula 10
McAdory 45, Homewood 18
Mortimer Jordan 17, Minor 14
Mountain Brook 49, Woodlawn 0
Muscle Shoals 24, Decatur 22
Northridge 28, Paul Bryant 7
Opelika 24, Sidney Lanier 7
Oxford 24, Scottsboro 7
Park Crossing 23, Russell County 21
Pelham 34, Calera 30
Pinson Valley 38, Gardendale 21
Robertsdale 21, Citronelle 6
Saraland 32, McGill-Toolen Catholic 25
Shades Valley 41, Huffman 20
Southside-Gadsden 21, Pell City 14
Spanish Fort 42, Gulf Shores 21
Stanhope Elmore 42, Benjamin Russell 20
CLASS 5A
Alexandria 45, Center Point 22
Andalusia 45, Rehobeth 6
Ardmore 34, Brewer 14
B.C. Rain 25, Satsuma 7
Beauregard 37, Talladega 20
Boaz 53, Crossville 0
Central, Clay County 23, Sylacauga 7
Corner 21, St. Clair County 13
Demopolis 1, Central-Tuscaloosa 0, forfeit
Douglas 27, Sardis 8
East Limestone 24, Lee-Huntsville 14
Faith Academy 49, Elberta 13
Greenville 25, Charles Henderson 10
Guntersville 34, Fairview 19
Holtville 36, Elmore County 14
John Carroll Catholic 14, Carver-Birmingham 6
Leeds 19, Lincoln 13
Moody 43, Hayden 12
Parker 40, Fairfield 30
Pike Road 42, Carroll 7
Pleasant Grove 46, Cordova 18
Ramsay 26, Wenonah 6
Russellville 44, Mae Jemison 10
Selma 12, Marbury 7
Seminole County (GA) 18, Headland 15
Shelby County 35, Sipsey Valley 22
St. Paul’s Episcopal 16, Williamson 12
UMS-Wright 52, LeFlore 0
West Point 14, Lawrence County 7
CLASS 4A
American Christian 41, Montevallo 10
Anniston 22, Jacksonville 9
Bibb County 49, Dallas County 20
Brooks 41, Rogers 22
Central-Florence 46, Wilson 0
Cherokee County 35, Springville 21
Cleburne County 20, White Plains 3
Dale County 36, Ashford 14
Etowah 33, Oneonta 0
Fultondale 44, Hanceville 36
Geneva 47, B.T. Washington 36
Good Hope 46, Ashville 7
Gordo 45, Oak Grove 0
Hamilton 33, Curry 8
Handley 40, Munford 10
Holt 32, Wilcox Central 20
Madison Academy 53, DAR 17
Madison County 35, New Hope 0
Mobile Christian 34, Escambia County 0
North Jackson 36, Westminster Christian 22
Northside 32, Haleyville 7
Priceville 24, West Morgan 7
Randolph 34, St. John Paul II Catholic 6
Saint James 35, Alabama Christian 21
St. Michael Catholic 24, Jackson 21
Straughn 41, Bullock County 20
Vigor 41, W.S. Neal 6
West Blocton 1, Sumter Central 0, forfeit
West Limestone 21, Deshler 19
CLASS 3A
Bayside Academy 31, Excel 8
Beulah 14, Pike County 12
Danville 28, Colbert Heights 3
Flomaton 54, Southern Choctaw 0
Fyffe 50, Collinsville 0
Geraldine 60, Asbury 6
Hillcrest-Evergreen 28, Chickasaw 8
Hokes Bluff 41, Pleasant Valley 0
Houston Academy 50, Daleville 6
J.B. Pennington 49, Vinemont 6
Lauderdale County 24, East Lawrence 6
Montgmery Academy 45, Hale County 26
Montgomery Catholic 65, Dadeville 7
Oakman 45, Holly Pond 0
Ohatchee 36, Walter Wellborn 15
Opp 27, New Brockton 0
Phil Campbell 55, Elkmont 8
Piedmont 28, Saks 12
Plainview 54, Pisgah 40
Reeltown 22, Childersburg 21
Slocomb 37, Northside Methodist 0
Southside-Selma 58. Greensboro 22
Susan Moore 44, Carbon Hill 28
Sylvania 1, Brindlee Mountain 0, forfeit
Thomasville 42, Prattville Christian 10
Trinity Presbyterian 56, Goshen 0
T.R. Miller 36, Cottage Hill Christian 6
Weaver 20, Glencoe 7
Wicksburg 20, Providence Christian 0
Winfield 53, Tarrant 0
CLASS 2A
Abbeville 48, Zion Chapel 18
Addison 19, Aliceville 18
Ariton 49, Houston County 0
Clarke County 47, Greene County 0
Cleveland 62, Locust Fork 19
Colbert County 63, Tharptown 7
Falkville 54, Whitesburg Christian 12
Fayetteville 28, Horseshoe Bend 21
Geneva County 28, Cottonwood 12
G.W. Long 35, Elba 16
Hatton 38, Winston County 20
Highland Home 49, Calhoun 6
Ider 13, North Sand Mountain 7
Isabella 62, Francis Marion 8
J.U. Blacksher 34, Monroe County 6
LaFayette 34, Randolph County 12
Lanett 26, B.B. Comer 21
Leroy 49, Orange Beach 29
Lexington 34, Red Bay 6
Luverne 63, Central Coosa 6
Mars Hill Bible 37, Sheffield 0
Midfield 28, Lamar County 24
Ranburne 36, Vincent 35
Sand Rock 32, Westbrook Christian 13
Southeastern 54, Gaston 20
Spring Garden 28, West End 0
St. Luke’s Episcopal 54, Washington County 0
Sulligent 53, Cold Springs 14
Tanner 20, Section 14
CLASS 1A
Alabama School/Deaf 1, S.C. School/Deaf 0, forfeit
Brantley 34, Kinston 0
Cedar Bluff 33, Valley Head 26
Central-Hayneville 26, R.C. Hatch 0
Coosa Christian 49, Woodville 0
Decatur Heritage 41, Phillips 10
Gaylesville 30, Appalachian 0
Hackleburg 40, Waterloo 20
Keith 43, Linden 0
Loachapoka 40, Billingsley 14
Maplesville 69, Barbour County 0
Marion County 29, Lynn 7
McIntosh 28, Choctaw County 8
Meek 46, Brilliant 26
Millry 48, Fruitdale 6
Notasulga 17, Autaugaville 14
Pickens County 20, Hubbertville 7
Pleasant Home 26, Georgiana 20 (5 OT)
R.A. Hubbard 58, Cherokee 8
Red Level 34, McKenzie 24
Samson 30, Floral 20
South Lamar 36, Berry 20
Sweet Water 57, Marengo 12
Verbena 28, A.L. Johnson 0
Victory Christian 28, Donoho 7
Wadley 49, Talladega County Central 0
Winterboro 42, Ragland 31
--
