Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and low business participation, the Guntersville Christmas parade has been changed to a “drive-thru parade.”
In somewhat reversed fashion, spectators will drive along a route past parade exhibits and entrants, such as Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus, who will be wearing masks and gloves as they pass out candy. Spectators will not be permitted to exit their vehicles during the parade.
“The spike in COVID-19 cases weighed heavily in the decision to modify the traditional Christmas parade, and we also received very few applications,” the city stated on its Facebook page. “Our citizens’ well-being is of the utmost importance and we certainly do not want to increase the risk of exposing spectators, participants, people working the event (law enforcement and volunteers) and their families to this virus.”
The parade route will be as follows:
Start in the left lane of Blount Avenue at Scott Street. Spectators will then loop around onto Gunter Avenue (remaining in the left lane). Santa and other entries will be set up in the left parking lane on Gunter (between the Chamber and Scott Street). Scott Street will be closed to traffic. The right lanes on Gunter and Blount will remain open for normal traffic flow.
The drive-thru parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12 at 4-5:00 p.m. Street closures will begin at 3 p.m., and line-up for participants is from 3:15.
All participants will be required to wear masks and spectators are encouraged to do so as well. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be canceled.
