The Boaz City Council met for its final regular meeting Monday night where it announced two public hearings and proclaimed Dec. 31, 2020, to be Beacher Hyde Day.
There will be a public hearing on Jan. 11, 2021, at 6 p.m. at the Boaz Senior Center to discuss an alcohol license application from Taqueria Mi Pueblito LLC, located at 2210 U.S. Highway 431 in Boaz. There will also be a public hearing to discuss a new zoning ordinance.
In other business, the council:
Approved an accounts payable voucher dated Dec. 11-18, totaling $1,056,021.32. Vouchers are posted at City Hall and listed separately below:
1. December 11, 2020 (Facility Management) $141,413.07
2. December 11, 2020 (2020 Bond Account) $585,036.75
3. December 11, 2020 (General Fund) $126,679.05
4. December 15, 2020 (General Fund) $46,525.00
5. December 17, 2020 (Facility Management) $20,947.49
6. December 17, 2020 (General Fund) $135,419.96
Adopted Resolution No. 2020-1639, an agreement between the City of Boaz and the State of Alabama relative to a pass through of federal funds for specialized transportation projects for the elderly and persons with disabilities transportation.
Adopted Resolution No. 2020-1640 authorizing the mayor to enter into a lease agreement with Boaz Discount Furniture LLC.
Announced all departments except for the police and fire departments would be closed Dec. 24-25, Dec.31 and Jan. 1, 2021.
