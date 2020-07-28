On July 22, the Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame board of directors voted to move the 2020 induction banquet to Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Lake Guntersville State Park Lodge.
The class of 2020 will be inducted at that time. There will not be a class of 2021.
The board of directors wants the banquet to be as special for the class of 2020 as all the banquets have been for all the MCSHOF inductees.
Purchased and complimentary tickets that have already been requested and or paid will be honored in June 2021. The board appreciates the flexibility of the inductees as the state and nation are navigating through this unprecedented health crisis caused by COVID-19.
More information will be disseminated in the spring of 2021.
Members of the 2020 class are:
Alex Beason, Albertville, basketball
Ken Gillilan, Albertville, football
Dennis Hicks (deceased), Boaz/Albertville, football and administration
Drew Guess, Arab, football
Miranda Keller McCoy, DAR/Guntersville, basketball
Greg Bonds, Douglas, basketball and administration
Rick Moody, Guntersville, basketball
William Battle Jr. (deceased), Snead State, coaching and administration
This is the 19th induction class of the MCSHOF, which enshrined its first group of inductees in 2002.
The eight 2020 inductees increase membership in the hall of fame to 176.
