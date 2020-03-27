On Friday, Gov. Kay Ivey issued a “Stay at Home” health order which outlined the closures of non-essential businesses across the state.
The temporary closer will go into effect Saturday, March 28, at 5 p.m. and last through Friday, April 17, unless extended, Ivey said.
Non-essential businesses listed in the order included entertainment venues, such as night clubs, theaters and casinos; athletic facilities and activities, such as gyms, spas and spectator sports; close-contract service providers, such as hair salons, tanning salons and massage therapists; and retail stores including department and sporting good stores. Any business not on the list will be able to remain open as long as social distancing and other guidelines are followed, Ivey said.
Ivey also announced all dental, medical or surgical procedures “shall be postponed until further notice” except for emergencies. Child care facilities where 12 or more people are in one room have also been closed.
These latest closures add to the list of orders State Health Officer Scott Harris issued last week. His orders included prohibiting gatherings of 25 or more where people cannot stay 6-feet away from each other, closing all beaches, senior citizen centers, colleges and universities, prohibiting visitation at hospitals and senior living centers and prohibiting on-premise dining and consumption at all restaurants and breweries.
In a memo to Alabama law enforcement sent last week, the Attorney General advised that anyone who “knowingly” violates or fails to comply with any rule or regulation adopted by the State Board of Health, they could be charged and fined “no less than $25 or more than $500."
A copy of the proclamation and complete lists of non-essential business can be found at Alabama Department of Public Health's website.
