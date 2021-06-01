Wednesday-Saturday, June 2-5
• The 2021 School of Gospel Music session will be held at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Boaz. There will be a performance Saturday from 2-4 p.m. Registration deadline is May 30. For more information, call David Sexton at 205-465-9289.
Friday, June 4
• Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth is kicking off his re-election campaign with a rally at Jeff Cook Performing Arts Stage at Guntersville Civitan Park. The event starts at 7 p.m. with special guests Gov. Kay Ivey, Senate Majority Leader Clay Scofield and country music star Riley Green.
Tuesday, June 8
• Alder Springs Community Association will host an in-person meeting at the Community Center on Hustleville Road. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. and meeting starts at 7 p.m. This is a very important meeting and everyone in the community is urged to attend to offer input on the use of community property. Commissioner Joey Baker will be speaking about Storm Shelter.
Ongoing
• Hospital volunteers are needed. Spots are available at Marshall North, Marshall South and Marshall Cancer Care Center. A variety of duties are available with flexible schedules. Volunteers must be fully vaccinated. To apply, please call or email Rose Myers at 256-571-8010 or rose.myers@mmcenters.com.
• North Broad Street Church of Christ in Albertville announces the guest speakers for ReFresh Sundays monthly at 10:30 a.m. Steve Cummings will speak on June 27; and Travis Creasey on July 25. The church is located at 308 N. Broad St., in Albertville.
