Sue Herron and Ben Gamel became two Icons of Sand Mountain on Tuesday, Sept. 15, during a special awards ceremony.
“Wild Bill” McDowell gave the awards at the Boaz Public Library, saying both recipients have made “tremendous contributions to the culture and heritage of Sand Mountain past, present and future.”
McDowell presented each with a custom plaque, containing a measure of Sand Mountain sand.
“This is a reminder of where we have all come from,” he said. “It is the most important glue we have anywhere on Sand Mountain.”
Sue Herron
Herron grew up in Boaz and always believed in the adage that you reap what you sow. She learned that as a young child when a tragedy set her on the path of prayer and perseverance.
As a youngster, she received serious burns when she was playing with matches inside a vehicle in 1956.
“My aunt told me to clean the chittlings from where Big Barnett used to kill hogs, but I hated the smell,” Herron recalled. “I hated the smell of them. So I got my way into this car. I had some matches … I lit one and threw it down, over and over. Next thing I knew, I was on fire.”
She ran for help and her grandmother and other witnesses put out the flames and got her help.
“From then on, I was obedient,” she said. “You can learn a lesson from what you go through. That nearly cost me my life, but it didn’t. I thank God for that.”
Dr. Corley came to her home daily to check on her and change the dressings on her burns. Eventually, Herron asked Dr. Corley if she could go to work for him to repay him for his time and supplies.
“We were in poverty,” she said. “I didn’t realize that until we were out of it much later.”
Herron took on a job as a nurses aid and decided she wanted to become a nurse. She said she never asked for additional help, but somehow the nurses she worked with knew she was hungry and always provided a meal before her shift began.
“I know it was God that had a hand in that,” Herron said.
In 1968, her family’s home burned leaving the large family homeless. Again, she experienced God’s grace and mercy when townspeople and strangers came together to outfit a home for the family in Mt. Vernon Homes.
“Ruth Mastin came in her car and took us to her apartment and fed us and made sure we were comfortable,” Herron said. “She never asked for payment or gave us the bills.”
The family was soon given a home in Mt. Vernon Homes.
“We couldn’t get the door open because people had given us so many things, things we didn’t know we needed,” Herron said.
It was then she had a dining table to eat at for the first time, said Mayor David Dyar.
“It was the first time we had heat. Our first place with running water. I believed it was in Heaven,” Herron said.
She left her job at the hospital and began working at the Lee clothing plant, eventually working her way to up a supervisory role.
When the plant closed in 1998, Herron decided to continue her education at Jacksonville State University.
“I thought I’d be a social worker to help abused women,” she said.
She held many firsts throughout her life. She was the first African American to graduate from Boaz High School. She was the first African American to be appointed to the Boaz Housing Authority Board. She was one of the first to come out to the Chamber of Commerce following the Easter tornado in Boaz to make a donation to those in need.
“She’s a special lady,” Dyar said. “She’s been a pioneer her whole life. She continues to be a pioneer.”
Ben Gamel
Ben Gamel learned about hard work at a very early age.
She left home at 16 to join the military after his father suffered a stroke.
“We were in bad shape financially then,” Gamel said. “The unit commander came to us and told my parents my brother and I should be in the National Guard. I went in at 16, but they made my age 17 to allow me to join. I spent the summer at cam in Fort McClellan.”
After a stint in the National Guard, he joined the Air Force, after a lengthy discussion of why there was a discrepancy in his age listed on his birth certificate versus what his military records showed.
“They were gracious enough to forgive me and put my true birthday on my paperwork,” Gamel joked.
He spent four years in the Air Force, returning home to take a job with Republic Steel.
After two years, Gamel accompanied a longtime friend to the Albertville Unemployment Office after the friend lost his job in Hunstville. The pair spied a notice for the Alabama Highway Patrol and eventually applied. Two months later, both men were patrolmen.
Gamel served 31 years as an Alabama State Trooper, then was appointed Sheriff of Marshall County for just over two years. When it came time to run for election to the seat, Gamel decided not to throw his hat in the ring.
Instead, he went to work for the next 15 years with the U.S. Marshal Service providing courthouse security.
He currently serves as a bailiff for Judge Tim Riley.
“I had to find something to do because my wife won’t let me come home until after 5,” he joked.
Gamel said he returned to Boaz because it was his home.
“I grew up here. We struggled and people were good to us,” Gamel said. “I loved growing up here. Boaz means a lot to me. Marshall County means a lot.”
