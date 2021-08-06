Dear Editor,
I sent the following email to Mayor Honea and city council members Nathan Broadhurst, Ben McGowan, Jill Oakley, Charles Bailey, and Ray Kennamer several days ago. I wanted to give them an opportunity to answer questions I had about Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater (SMPA).
In May 2017 when this project was presented by city leadership to the public for their input and approval, we were told it would cost $36 million and be paid for by a 1 cent sales tax increase. The public supported this project based on this information.
Would Albertville citizens have supported an $87 million project that required paid admission to swim, play tennis, and enjoy indoor activities in 2017? We’ll never know. We were not given an opportunity to voice our opinion.
Before I jump to any conclusions, I want to give you and the city council an opportunity to explain:
1. How this project went from a free community recreational facility for Albertville residents to a regional facility without public input or approval.
2. How you spent 2 1/2 times more than you told us you would spend.
3. Why admission or membership is required for indoor activities, tennis and swimming at this publicly financed facility..
4. I would especially like to hear your explanation over your treatment of the less fortunate. The poor pay a higher percentage of their income in sales taxes than anyone. Given the high cost of admission, the underprivileged cannot afford to swim, play tennis, or enjoy indoor activities at this facility.
One immediate solution would be to adjust the admission for Albertville residents to what it would have been at the originally proposed $36 million recreational facility. Indoor activities and tennis would be free. Swimming $3-$5.
SMPA is an amazing facility. I’ve been told it has already generated over $50 million in economic activity in the area. That’s great! I hope it continues to grow and prosper. Everyone benefits. However, I don’t believe any amount of economic activity can justify city leadership misleading the public they are sworn to serve.
I am available at your convenience to discuss these issues. Feel free to email or call when you want to meet.
Regards,
Not one of Albertville elected leaders replied to my questions or invitation to meet. Consequently, I can only conclude that Mayor Honea and city council members Nathan Broadhurst, Ben McGowan, Jill Oakley, Charles Bailey, and Ray Kennamer don’t have an reasonable explanation for the 242% cost overrun to build Albertville’s new so called “community recreational center” or their decision to charge expensive admission to use the only public swimming pool and tennis courts in the city of Albertville. Admission is also required to play indoor basketball, volley ball, pickle ball, and use exercise equipment. All free at the old recreational facility.
I can think of three possible reasons why city leadership refuses to discuss with me how and why they spent $51 million (2 1/2 times) more than they proposed to the citizens of Albertville on May 1, 2017 and why expensive admission or membership is required to enjoy many of the activities that were once free or much less expensive.
Incompetence.
Corruption.
In 2017 when this new recreational facility was first proposed, I believe the mayor and city council knew Albertville residents would not support a massive $87 million facility that charged admission to use what was free before. To get community support, city leadership proposed a more modest $36 million community recreational center paid for with a sales tax increase. They said nothing about membership or admission fees. With public approval, the mayor and city council knew they had the authority to do whatever they wanted. And they did, spending $51 million more than they told the citizens of Albertville they were going to spend. But they weren’t through, six months before the facility opened, they revealed we had to pay expensive admission to use major parts of the facility that were previously free or much less expensive. Don’t forget, we are paying 12.5% higher sales taxes to fund SMPA.
This would be like agreeing to purchase a new car for $36,000 but when it was delivered the dealer tells you he added a some options you didn’t ask for and now have to pay $87,000. The dealer then tells you must pay monthly rent or daily admission to use your new $87,000 car. The dealer also tells you he will occasionally rent your car to others and keep the money (SMPA rents portions of the facility to others making it impossible for paying members to use space they are paying membership to use).
Without question, many Albertville citizens are worse off today than they were before SMPA opened. Hundreds, perhaps thousands of Albertville’s over 21,000 citizens, cannot afford SMPA’s expensive membership or $15 day pass. These unfortunate citizens have no choice but do without to go to Boaz or Guntersville to enjoy for free many of the activities SMPA requires them to purchase. Don’t forget, low income families pay a larger percentage of their income in sales taxes than anyone.
As soon as my wife and I realized that this so called “community recreational facility”, completely paid for by the citizens of Albertville, was denying access to those who could not afford to pay the $15 fee daily or expensive membership to swim, play tennis, use exercise equipment, attend exercise classes, etc., etc., etc., we canceled our membership. We cannot and will not support any activity that discriminates against anyone, especially the less fortunate. We believe this is unjust, amoral, and unethical. It may even be criminal.
Howard Kash
Albertville
