Flu cases in Marshall County are dramatically down this season compared to recent years thanks to people taking precautions to avoid COVID-19. Because influenza and COVID are both spread through droplets, steps taken to reduce the spread of the coronavirus have also worked to decrease influenza cases.
Influenza season is from October through the end of March. Marshall Medical Centers reported 51 positive influenza cases in October through December 2020. This is a 59% decrease in cases from the same period in 2019, which saw 125 positive cases.
Records show more adults have gotten the flu shot in pharmacies in 2020 compared to last year’s flu season. Over 188 million doses of flu vaccine have been distributed so far this year. That’s a sharp increase from the 169 million doses sent out at this time last year, and 163 million doses distributed at this point in 2018.
“I encourage everyone to continue to take steps to prevent the spread of influenza as well as COVID-19 by social distancing, wearing masks when around others within 6 feet and washing hands frequently in hopes this flu season remains low,” said Gloria Clemons, infection prevention nurse for Marshall Medical Centers.
The CDC website states this trend holds true nationwide. Seasonal influenza activity in the United States remains lower than usual for this time of year.
“The number of influenza positives reported by health labs remain much lower than normal despite a higher than normal number of tests performed,” the website states.
However, people should not let their guard down. Flu season can stretch through April, May and even into the summer months. The peak for Alabama usually falls during January and February. The CDC strongly advises getting a flu shot if you have not already done so.
Influenza can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death. Flu is different from a cold. Flu usually comes on suddenly. People who have flu often feel some or all of these symptoms:
• fever or feeling feverish/chills
• cough
• sore throat
• runny or stuffy nose
• muscle or body aches
• headaches
• fatigue (tiredness)
• some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.
Most people who get flu will recover in a few days to less than two weeks, but some people will develop complications - such as pneumonia - as a result of flu, some of which can be life-threatening and result in death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.