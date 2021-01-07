The Department of Public Health and the Alabama Medicaid Agency have received reports of citizens being contacted with offers of in-home COVID-19 vaccinations. Additionally, individuals claiming to be employees of the Medicaid Agency have reportedly been contacting recipients by phone or in person and offering free COVID-19 testing.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, Medicaid Commissioner Stephanie McGee Azar and Attorney General Steve Marshall warn that this is a scam and anyone who is contacted about an offer for free in-home COVID-19 testing or vaccinations should immediately end the contact.
The public is encouraged to report such calls to the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-392-5658 or via email to ConstituentAffairs@AlabamaAG.gov.
The vaccine will be free to all Americans, however the ADPH has no specific timetable about when members of the general public can be vaccinated.
Vaccine supply is limited, so ADPH officials urge residents to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 by minimizing travel and avoiding gatherings of people outside their immediate household.
“We want to assure the public that there will be equitable distribution of vaccine to all Alabamians, especially to vulnerable populations in rural and urban areas. Many external partners will have input in vaccine allocations,” Harris said.
Phase 1 vaccines are currently being given to those at highest risk, including first responders and healthcare workers.
Under Phase 2, larger numbers of vaccine doses are expected to be available. Educational efforts will target critical populations who were not vaccinated in Phase 1.
Phase 3 efforts will target all unvaccinated groups, particularly communities or populations with low vaccine coverage.
ADPH continues its efforts to recruit hospitals, pharmacies, clinics and other partners capable of storing vaccine and administering it to priority populations. These partners are required to sign the CDC’s COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Agreement and Profile, demonstrate ability to store vaccine under the required conditions, and establish a process for reporting all administered doses of vaccine to ImmPRINT within 24 hours of administration.
ADPH will ensure distribution of vaccination sites across the state, especially in rural counties and areas with high concentrations of people in vulnerable populations.
More information is available online by visiting the Alabama COVID-19 vaccine page at alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19/vaccine.html.
