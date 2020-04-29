With stores, restaurants and public places closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic, many people are growing more concerned not only about their health, but also the health of their small business.
“We’ve been in touch with [local businesses],” Sardis City Mayor Russell Amos told The Reporter. “Some of them are still operating on a limited basis.”
Amos said he has been reaching out to businesses offering any help he could, but had not gotten any calls for assistance during the first few weeks of the shutdown.
Geraldine Mayor Chuck Ables has been taking a similar approach to helping the residents of his town.
“I realize we are in an unprecedented situation and we are constantly seeking ways to help our local economy,” Ables said. “I think now more than ever we need to realize the importance of supporting our local merchants. I know our merchants in Geraldine are reaching out to help people and we should return the favor … Most of our stores in Geraldine are owned and operated by local people and we need to do all we can to support them.
“The restaurants seem to be doing pretty well for the most part,” he added. “We are just adjusting to ordering ahead of time, paying online and having it ready to pick up.”
Ables said he was concerned about the local business, such as hair salons and boutiques, that had to close down completely due to the coronavirus.
“I hope people will remember them as soon as they are able to reopen and support them,” he said. “Most of these businesses are owned and operated by people that depend on the business for their livelihood.”
Ables also hopes to still offer youth sports this year.
“I sincerely hope we can still have some type of season for our youth sports,” he said. “We have a group of great coaches dedicated to teaching the young people the skills as well as the importance of team work and I want the kids to be able to experience the life lessons that sports provide.”
The majority of the local businesses in Sardis City and Geraldine have taken a hit during the pandemic, Amos said other businesses like Dollar General and gas stations have seen their foot traffic increase.
“Businesses I’ve been around, they’re still trying to operate as much as they can,” he said. “I think everybody’s doing the best they can … I’m encouraged by some of the news about possible treatments, the drugs that are working. Maybe the spread won’t be as bad as they anticipated, and things will get back to some sense of normal in the next few weeks and months.”
Sardis City employees have kept working though much of the town’s operations have closed to the public. Amos said he has put many of the staff to work doing some “spring cleaning” and other projects they wouldn’t ordinarily have time for. While other employers have had to let go some of their workers, he said there are no plans for layoffs with the town’s employees.
“Fortunately, compared to maybe a few years ago, we’re in much better financial shape to weather a storm than we would have been then,” Amos said.
He said he’s “optimistic” about the future and encourages people to stay positive and reach out for help if needed. Though no business has contacted him for assistance, he said he’d be willing to speak with anyone to help see how to keep their small business afloat.
“I think the experts are going to get a handle on this.” Amos said. “I think if we all do our part, we’ll come through this and things will get back to normal. We just don’t know how long.”
To keep his spirits up, Amos said he’s stopped watching the news and has been getting outside more to make the most of his time.
“If you sit and listen to all the news that is depressing, you begin to feel that way yourself,” he said. “Remain positive and just try to do the best you can through this situation.”
“We are resilient, and we will continue to work together and help each other and with God’s blessings we will be stronger and better prepared for adversity,” Ables said. “Situations like this usually make us stronger because it causes us to seek ways to improve, and I am convinced this will be over and we will be better because of it,” Ables said. “I am reminded of Romans 12:12 that says, ‘Rejoice in hope; be patient in affliction; be persistent in prayer.’”
