Since the federal and state government announced a state of emergency over the spread of the coronavirus, many businesses have taken a financial hit due to social distancing changing customers’ shopping habits.
Most liquor stores and restaurants have either converted to take-out only or shut down completely until further notice.
Local Joe’s in Albertville closed its doors to the public but has still been serving customers via curb-side pickup.
“We are trying our best to offer to help in the ways that we can help during all this chaos, and also alter the way we do things around here to ensure every customer is safe,” the restaurant stated on its Facebook page. “In addition to offering curbside pickup where you can call in your order and call when you arrive, and we will run your order out to you.”
Santa Fe Cattle Company of Albertville had limited the number of customers allowed inside the establishment at once to a maximum of 50 but was forced to close and only serve take out after Gov. Kay Ivey announced new regulations Thursday prohibiting any on-site eating at restaurants.
“We are taking the extra necessary steps to ensure our guests and staff are safe and following all guidelines,” the company stated.
Other businesses like Planet Fitness and Belk have closed for a few weeks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Every time you turn on the news, they’re thinking about shutting this down, that down.” Sand Mountain Toyota president Mark Brickey said. “I know they’re trying to flatten the curve, and I hope they have.”
In order to keep his dealership open, he said it has been deep cleaned, and he’s told his employees to stay home and isolate themselves if they feel sick or have any symptoms.
Although there has been a decline in the car
business, Brickey said his dealership is still going strong. He said sales were increasing until last month when they started to slow, even before the virus spread to Alabama.
“It’s getting scary in the car business,” he said. “A lot of [car] dealerships are really struggling and worrying about laying people off. I might feel like that soon, but right now we’ve saved up some for hard times.”
Brickey said one of the “core principles” when he took over the business in 2012 was to give back 10% of their profits to the community.
“I think the Lord has really blessed us with it,” he said. “We just try to help where we can.”
The dealership recently volunteered to provide lunch for students every Monday, Wednesday and Friday until school reopens. On the first day, Brickey said he and his employees served close to 200 families with 249 hamburgers, 208 hotdogs and chips.
“This is an amazing community,” he said. “Everywhere you look at [on] Facebook, this county is rising up and helping each other out. I’m honored to be a small part of the effort.”
Several local churches and the county’s school systems have formed their own free meal programs for students and those in need.
“The school systems are doing phenomenal,” Brickey said. “They’re doing a great job. We just want to supplement them anyway we can.”
