NASCAR announced Thursday it will return to racing May 17, which will kick off a slate of races that includes seven events in three series at two race tracks – Darlington Raceway and Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series will each host its first on-track event since mid-March.
The opening slate of races is:
Sunday, May 17, Darlington, NASCAR Cup, 400 miles, FOX, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 19, Darlington, Xfinity, 200 miles, FS1, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 20, Darlington, NASCAR Cup, 500 kilometers, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 24, Charlotte, NASCAR Cup, 600 miles, FOX, 5 p.m.
Monday, May 25, Charlotte, Xfinity, 300 miles, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 26, Charlotte, Gander Trucks, 200 miles, FS1, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 27, Charlotte, NASCAR Cup, 500 kilometers, FS1, 7 p.m.
Each of NASCAR’s return events will be run without fans in attendance. Further schedule adjustments will be announced in the future.
Following thorough collaboration with public health officials, medical experts and state and federal officials, NASCAR has implemented a comprehensive health and safety plan including:
» One-day shows
» Mandated use of personal protective equipment throughout the event
» Health screenings for all individuals prior to entering the facility, while inside the facility and exiting the facility
» Social distancing protocols throughout the event
» Strict limits on the number of individuals who are granted access into each facility
Joey Logano won the last NASCAR Cup race March 8 at Phoenix.
