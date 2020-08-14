Saturday, August 15
• The 2020 Marshall County Fair will have more than 27 amusement rides on hand for this year’s fair. Entry fee is $5 and free for children under 5 years old. No admission will be charged to active duty military, veterans and first responders.
Fair officials said those who attend are expected to follow CDC guidelines in regard to the COVID-19 virus. Gates open each night at 6. The Boaz VFW Fairgrounds is located on Highway 431 at Bruce Road.
Friday-Saturday, August 28-29
• Home Place Thrift Store is having a warehouse sale of home décor, kitchen items and Christmas merchandise at the Guntersville Town Hall on 340 Blount Ave from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Call 256-960-5058 for more infromation.
Thursday, September 10
• The NACC Foundation’s annual Mustang Scramble golf tournament and golf ball drop will be at Dogwood Hills Golf Resort and Gardens in Flat Rock. This year, teams will tee off at either 8:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.nacc.edu.
Ongoing
• The North Broad Street Church of Christ is having a special speaker series Wednesday nights at 6:30.
• The 2020 Habitat for Humanity Dragon Boat Festival that was scheduled for late August has been cancelled.
