Dear Editor:
There is a disagreement between myself and the Marshall co. commission and the City of Guntersville about the paving law otherwise known as “The Public Works Law”found in title 39 of the Alabama Code.
Here’s the deal: the commission and city says you can bid once a year for a per ton price laid in-place and do all ($millions) the next years paving. Only problem that is not what the law says. “Any project over $50,000 shall be competitively bid.” The courts have said the reason is to protect the public against collusive contracts and to prevent favoritism toward contractors by public officials.
Here is a simple way to understand the law:
1. You can have an annual bid on paving materials if you furnish the labor.
2. You can have an annual bid on paving if it is not for roads.
3. You can have an annual bid on asphalt laid in-place if it does not exceed $50k.
4. Any road paving project over $50,000 shall be competitively bid. It is the law.
They have said “other counties and cities do it.” That’s what my kids used to say.
Joel Kennamer
Guntersville
