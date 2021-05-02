Saturday, May 1
• Snead State Community College Music Department presents “Hope for a Brighter Day” at 3 p.m. at Old Mill Park in Boaz. The event will celebrate music of hope, joy, healing a fun from many genres, performed by the Snead State Jazz Band, the Snead State Community and Concert Choirs and the College Street Singers. In case of inclement weather, the rain date will be Monday, May 3, at 7 p.m. at Old Mill Park.
Monday-Friday, May 3-7
• The first week in May is Teacher Appreciation Week and local McDonald’s owner-operators have a special deal to say thank you to teachers! During those dates, teachers can show their valid school ID for one free any sized iced or hot coffee or soft drink. All-day, no purchase necessary, redeemable at participating restaurants.
Sunday-Saturday, May 30-June 5
• The 2021 School of Gospel Music session will be held at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Boaz. There will be a performance Saturday from 2-4 p.m. Registration deadline is May 30. For more information, call David Sexton at 205-465-9289.
Ongoing
• Hospital volunteers are needed. Spots are available at Marshall North, Marshall South and Marshall Cancer Care Center. A variety of duties are available with flexible schedules. Volunteers must be fully vaccinated. To apply, please call or email Rose Myers at (256)571-8010 or rose.myers@mmcenters.com.
• North Broad Street Church of Christ in Albertville announces the guest speakers for ReFresh Sundays monthly at 10:30 a.m. Scotty Harris will speak on May 23; Steve Cummings on June 27; and Travis Creasey on July 25. The church is located at 308 N. Broad St., in Albertville.
