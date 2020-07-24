Saturday, July 25
• Marshall County Animal Control shelter is hosting an adoption event from 9 a.m -12 p.m. located at 96 Abbott Road, directly across the street from the Albertville Nissan dealership on Alabama Highway 431. The adoption coordinator will be present to assist you in making sure the dog you selected is the best possible match. Face masks will be required.
Saturday, August 1
• Julia Street Memorial United Methodist Church is having a drive through Back to School Bash at the church in Boaz from 4-6 p.m. There will be a school supply giveaway to the first 250 children.
Ongoing
• The North Broad Street Church of Christ is having a special speaker series Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m.
• Applications for the 2020-21 school year are being taken now Marshall County Head Start Free Preschool Program, ages six weeks to pre-K 4/5. Call: 256-891-3423 for appointment or apply online at capna.org.
