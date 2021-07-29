The Albertville Board of Education approved last Wednesday morning the addition of a new parking lot at the Albertville High School Campus.
Wiregrass Construction submitted the low bid of $590,228.41 for the project, which Superintendent Boyd English said may begin sometime in August. The lot will be located on the grassy area adjoining the current parking lot to the left of the main entrance to the high school.
“We’re going to expand our parking, and that’s kind of our first phase of our capital planning for the high school to enhance some of our buildings as we continue to grow as a 7A school system,” English said.
He said the new lot will add 60 spots to the school’s current parking capacity. However, the planned Kinesiology Exercise Science Center will take up some spaces directly adjacent to the Fine Arts Centers, so the parking area may end up with around 170 or more spaces by the time the project is complete.
In other business, the board:
• Approved ACS to join PEPPM Cooperative Purchasing, a national governmental cooperative purchasing program.
• Approved an out-of-state trip for the high schools FFA to travel to Indianapolis, Indiana, October 26-30, 2021 for the National FFA Convention. This trip will be at no cost to the board.
During a regular meeting Tuesday morning, the board:
• Approved the June 2021 financials. Revenues were at $6,108,046.21, and expenditures were at $5,014,227.39.
• Approved various fundraiser requests.
• Approved the job description for the position of administrative secretary.
• Approved English to apply for federal funds.
• Approved the 2021-22 CNP application agreement.
• Approved a one-time supplement of $500 for all ACS employees employed on Aug. 31, 2021. This supplement is to account for intervention, remediation and recovery efforts for the 2021-2022 school year. Recovery efforts will result in required professional development activities for all ACS employees. “Our teachers have worked tirelessly for our children,” English said, “and they’re going to continue to do so. We wanted to say ‘thank you,’ and at the same time provide this supplement as we continue to plan for coming out of this pandemic stronger than ever before.”
• Approved the following personnel items:
A. Retirement/resignations
1. Odessa Williamson, resigning as elementary teacher at AIS, effective July 12, 2021.
2. Stephanie Adkins, resigning as elementary teacher at APS, effective July 14, 2021.
3. Wendy Cordell, resigning as elementary teacher at APS, effective July 19, 2021.
4. Lisa Cain, resigning as CNP worker APS/AES, effective July 19, 2021.
5. Sallie Michelle Parr, resigning as elementary teacher at APS, effective July 15, 2021.
6. Jenna Nelson, resigning as pre-K teacher at AKPK, effective July 19, 2021.
7. Maricela Luevano Medina, resigning as pre-K auxiliary teacher at AKPK, effective July 15, 2021.
B. Supplement resignations
1. Alexandria Moses, resigning as softball assistant II, effective July 15, 2021.
C. Transfers
1. Letisha Dodd, transferring from elementary teacher at AES to elementary teacher at AIS (replacing Odessa Williamson), effective July 28, 2021.
2. David Kirby, transferring from utility route driver to route driver at ACS (replacing Chuck Conley), effective July 28, 2021.
3. Candace O’Shields, transferring from instructional behavior coach system-wide to special education teacher at APS (replacing Stephanie Adkins), effective July 28, 2021.
4. Macy Cole, transferring from Kindergarten teacher at AKPK to elementary teacher at APS (replacing Wendy Cordell), effective July 28, 2021.
5. Darla Patrick Day, transferring from elementary teacher at AIS to elementary teacher system-wide (new position), effective July 28, 2021.
6. Gina Reeves, transferring from Kindergarten teacher at AKPK to elementary teacher at APS (replacing Sallie Parr), effective July 28, 2021.
D. Employments
1. Gavin Ridgway, elementary teacher at APS (replacing Kristen Brown), effective July 28, 2021.
2. Veronica Dunn, elementary teacher at AES (replacing Letisha Dodd), effective July 28, 2021.
3. Lisa Patterson, elementary teacher System-wide (new position), effective July 28, 2021.
4. William Foshee, utility bus driver at ACS (replacing Cara Ivey), effective July 28, 2021.
5. Jessica Long, elementary teacher at APS (replacing Kelsey Sims Luce), effective July 28, 2021.
6. Amy Camp Clemons, OSR Auxiliary teacher at AKPK (new position & pending OSR approval), effective July 28, 2021.
7. Amber Rogers, OSR Auxiliary teacher at AKPK (replacing Ashley Ramirez & pending OSR approval), effective July 28, 2021.
E. TEAMS Contracts
1. David Boman, transferring from Math teacherat AHS to Preliminary TEAMS Math teacherat AHS, effective July 20, 2021 through July19, 2022.
2. David Cooper, transferring from Science teacherat AHS to Preliminary TEAMS science teacher at AHS, effective July 20, 2021 through July19, 2022.
3. Correction, Monica Roesner transferring from math teacher at AMS to preliminary TEAMS math teacher at AMS (not AHS), effective July 14, 2021 through July 13, 2022.
F. Supplement Assignments
1. Jordan Armstrong, softball assistant II at AHS, effective July 28, 2021.
2. Kennedy Smith, JV girls soccer foach at AHS, effective July 28, 2021.
G. Independent contracts
1. Christopher Lindley, to perform part-time duties teaching instruction in the area of musical instruments per job description 3.01, not to exceed 59 days, not to exceed 28 hours per week, paid at a daily rate of 172.22, not to exceed $10,160.98, effective Aug. 1, 2021 through Dec. 17, 2021.
H. Other
1. Melia Minor, Pre-K afternoon bridge program for ACS employees, to be paid $20 per hour not to exceed 1 hour per day, effective Aug. 4, 2021 through May 27, 2022.
2. Nancy Diane Greer, Pre-K afternoon bridge program for ACS employees, to be paid $20 per hour not to exceed 1 hour per day, effective August 4, 2021 through May 27, 2022.
3. Audria Glaze, early morning employee child care from 6:30-7 a.m. at AKPK, to be paid $10 for 30 minutes, effective August 4, 2021 through May 27, 2022.
4. Melanie Scott, early morning employee child care from 6:30-7 a.m. at AKPK, to be paid $10 for 30 minutes, effective August 4, 2021 through May 27, 2022.
5. Vickie Ray, sub for early morning employee child care from 6:30-7 a.m. at AKPK, to be paid $10 for 30 minutes, effective August 4, 2021 through May 27, 2022.
6. Kristin Elkins, virtual content specialist supplement at AMS, to be paid $112.50 for 7th grade science and $112.50 for 8th grade science, NTE $225, paid from ESSER I funds, effective July 28, 2021 through June 1, 2022.
7. Valerie Johnson, virtual content specialist supplement at AMS, to be paid $112.50 for 7th grade ELA and $112.50 for 8th grade ELA, NTE $225, paid from ESSER I funds, effective July 28, 2021 through June 1, 2022.
8. Staci Jarrett, virtual content specialist supplement at AMS, to be paid $112.50 for PE, paid from ESSER I funds, effective July 28, 2021 through June 1, 2022.
9. Pamela Miller, virtual content specialist supplement at AMS, to be paid $112.50 for 7th grade civics/geography and $112.50 for 8th grade world history, NTE $225, paid from ESSER I funds, effective July 28, 2021 through June 1, 2022.
10. Lori Starnes, virtual content specialist supplement at AMS/AHS, to be paid $112.50 for computer basics and $112.50 for career preparedness, NTE $225, paid from ESSER I funds, effective July 28, 2021 through June 1, 2022.
11. Jessica Camp, virtual content specialist supplement at AMS, to be paid $112.50 for 7th grade math and $112.50 for 8th grade math, NTE $225, paid from ESSER I funds, effective July 28, 2021 through June 1, 2022.
12. Misty Thomas, virtual content specialist supplement at AHS, to be paid $112.50 for beginning kinesiology and $56.25 for one semester course of health, NTE $168.75, paid from ESSER I funds, effective July 28, 2021 through June 1, 2022.
13. Curtis Nelson, virtual content specialist supplement at AHS, to be paid $112.50 for world history, $112.50 for US history I, $112.50 US history II, $112.50 for US government/economics, $112.50 for civic and citizenship and $112.50 for sociology/psychology NTE $675, paid from ESSER I funds, effective July 28, 2021 through June 1, 2022.
14. April Pritchett, virtual content specialist supplement at AHS, to be paid $112.50 for geometry w/data, $112.50 for algebra w/probability, $112.50 for algebra 2 with statistics, and $112.50 for mMath models with applications, NTE $450.
15. Janie Minor, virtual content specialist supplement at AHS, to be paid $112.50 for through June 1, 2022.$112.50 for Environmental Science and $112.50 for Earth & Space Science, NTE $562.50, paid from ESSER I funds, effective July 28, 2021 through June 1, 2022.
16. Eligio Leija, virtual content specialist supplement at AHS, to be paid $112.50 for Spanish I and $112.50 for Spanish II, NTE $225, paid from ESSER I funds, effective July 28, 2021 through June 1, 2022.
17. Stacey Turner, virtual content specialist supplement at AHS, to be paid $112.50 for Advanced BTA, $112.50 for Business Essentials, $112.50 Multimedia Design and $56.25 for one semester of Personal Finance, NTE $393.75, paid from ESSER I funds, effective July 28, 2021 through June 1, 2022.
18. Paige Smith, virtual content specialist supplement at AHS, to be paid $112.50 for 9th grade ELA, $112.50 for 10th grade ELA, $112.50 for 11th grade ELA,$112.50 for 12th grade ELA, and $112.50 for Communications/Speech, NTE $562.50, paid from ESSER I funds, effective July 28, 2021 through June 1, 2022.
19. Nancy Liles, to drive a tech route, effective August 4, 2021 through May 27, 2022.
20. Michelle Haase, to drive a tech route, effective August 4, 2021 through May 27, 2022.
21. Kelley Spaulding, Sub for tech route, effective August 4, 2021 through May 27, 2022.
22. Charlsie Joshua, Sub for tech route, effective August 4, 2021 through May 27, 2022.
23. Douglas Smith, Sub for tech route, effective August 4, 2021 through May 27, 2022.
24. Paula Kaylor, early morning employee child care from 6:30-7am at AHS, to be paid $10 for 30 minutes, effective August 4, 2021 through May 27, 2022.
25. Brittanee Johnson, early morning employee child care from 6:30-7am at AHS, to be paid $10 for 30 minutes, effective August 4, 2021 through May 27, 2022.
26. Charity Arnold, requests to teach Hospitality & Tourism at AHS during her planning period at 1/8th of her daily rate, effective August 4, 2021 through May 27, 2022.
27. Anastasia Beasley, requests to teach Agriscience at AHS during her planning period at 1/8th of her daily rate, effective August 4, 2021 through May 27, 2022.
28. Lauren Bolding, requests to teach Culinary Arts at AHS during her planning period at 1/8th of her daily rate, effective August 4, 2021 through May 27, 2022.
29. Heath Golden, requests to teach Agriscience at AHS during his planning period at 1/8th of his daily rate, effective August 4, 2021 through May 27,2022.
30. Donnie Harris, requests to teach Driver’s Education at AHS during his planning period at 1/8th of his daily rate, effective August 4, 2021 through May 27, 2022.
31. Brittanee Johnson, requests to teach Hospitality & Tourism at AHS during her planning period at 1/8th of her daily rate, effective August 4, 2021 through May 27, 2022.
32. Paula Kaylor, requests to teach Special Education at AHS during her planning period at 1/8th of her daily rate, effective August 4, 2021 through May 27, 2022.
33. Allison Kincer, requests to teach Agriscience at AHS during her planning period at 1/8th of her daily rate, effective August 4, 2021 through May 27, 2022.
34. LaWanda Mitchell, requests to teach Special Education at AHS during her planning period at 1/8th of her daily rate, effective August 4, 2021 through May 27, 2022.
35. John Penney III, requests to teach Agriscience at AHS during his planning period at 1/8th of his daily rate, effective August 4, 2021 through May 27, 2022.
36. Jared Beasley, requests to teach Agriscience at AMS during his planning period at 1/7th of his daily rate, effective August 4, 2021 through May 27, 2022.
37. Lee Orr, requests to teach Intervention at AMS during his planning period at 1/7th of his daily rate, effective August 4, 2021 through May 27, 2022 to be paid from ESSER II funds.
38. James Patterson, requests to teach Enrichment at AMS during his planning period at 1/7th of his daily rate, effective August 4, 2021 through May 27, 2022.
39. Monica Roesner, requests to teach Intervention at AMS during her planning period at 1/7th of her daily rate, effective August 4, 2021 through May 27, 2022, to be paid from ESSER II funds.
40. Kristi Scott, requests to teach Intervention at AMS during her planning period at 1/7th of her daily rate, effective August 4, 2021 through May 27, 2022, to be paid from ESSER II funds.
41. Lori Starnes, requests to teach Career Prep at AMS during her planning period at 1/7th of her daily rate, effective August 4, 2021 through May 27, 2022.
42. Amy Stewart, requests to teach Advanced Math at AMS during her planning period at 1/7th of her daily rate, effective August 4, 2021 through May 27, 2022.
43. Jennifer Turk, requests to teach Intervention at AMS during her planning period at 1/7th of her daily rate, effective August 4, 2021 through May 27, 2022 to be paid from ESSER II funds.
44. Mark Williams, requests to teach Intervention at AMS during his planning period at 1/7th of his daily rate, effective August 4, 2021 through May 27, 2022 to be paid from ESSER II funds.
45. Stacie Wright, requests to teach Computer Science at AMS during her planning period at 1/7th of her daily rate, effective August 4, 2021 through May 27, 2022.
46. Sadie Shell, early morning employee child care from 6:30-7a.m. at AES, to be paid $10 for 30 minutes, effective August 4, 2021 through May 27, 2022.
47. Pamela Miller, early morning employee child care from 6:30-7a.m. at AMS, to be paid $10 for 30 minutes, effective August 4, 2021 through May 27, 2022.
48. Ian Wisener, to hold a daily math lab at AMS for the 1st semester, to be paid $20 for 1 hour, effective August 4, 2021 through December 17, 2021, to be paid from Title I funds.
49. Monica Roesner, to hold a daily math lab for AMS the 2nd semester, to be paid $20 for 1 hour, effective January 5, 2022 through May 27, 2022, to be paid from Title I funds.
50. Karina Harris, early morning employee child care from 6:30-7a.m. at APS/AES, to be paid $10 for 30 minutes, effective August 4, 2021 through May 27, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.