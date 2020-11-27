This year is the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrim’s landing in the new world.
Those first Pilgrims came to the new world seeking religious freedom. They were not allowed to believe and worship as they desired under the state owned, operated, and controlled church in the mother country. In fact, they were facing persecution. There were other men aboard who did not share the religious views of the Pilgrims. They were skilled craftsmen who came to help establish the new colony.
If you think 2020 has been a tough year, let me remind you 1620 was just as tough or perhaps tougher. Of the 102 English passengers aboard the Mayflower, some did not survive the 65 day journey over. For those who did survive, many did not live through that first winter in New England, due to sickness and the bitter cold.
After a short time of going ashore, the Pilgrims eventually ended up in Plymouth, where they settled. You remember the story of how they met some Indians who helped them, especially learning how to grow food.
In spite of hardships the early Pilgrims encountered, they were still able find things for which to be thankful in 1621, when they along with the Indians celebrated that first Thanksgiving. That is amazing. In spite of the hardships of 2020, will we be able to find things for which to be thankful? Most of us will not have to look very far to do so. As the hymn writer once penned, “Count your many blessings, name them one by one, and you will be amazed at what God has done.”
In doing some study in Hebrews 12, I ran across a verse that is not often used in Thanksgiving sermons, but I believe it speaks volumes to us at this time.
“Therefore since we receive a kingdom which cannot be shaken, let us show gratitude, by which we may offer to God an acceptable service with reverence and awe.” (Hebrews 12:28)
If you find it difficult to find things for which to be thankful, this verse gives us that one thing for which we should truly be thankful. We, who know Christ, are part of a kingdom that cannot be shaken!
The word in the original language that is translated “shake” can be used both literally and metaphorically. In the literal sense it means to agitate or move by stirring up. In the New Testament, it us used in reference to the shaking of the heavenly bodies in the end times when Christ returns (Luke 21:26), and a building being shaken in a storm (Luke 6:46). And it is the word used when God shook the earth at his meeting with Moses and the Israelites at Mt. Sinai: “Yet once more I will shake not only the earth, but also the heaven.” (Hebrews 12:26)
One modern day example comes to mind when I think of shaking. The part of the washing machine that shakes the clothes is called an agitator. As it agitates or shakes the clothes, it is removing what should be removed-the dirt- and leaving what should remain-clean clothes. For those who panned for gold in days gone by, the process of shaking or sifting was used. As one scooped up rock from a creek bottom, he would shake and sift the pan to remove everything that was not gold. Without the shaking, the gold would not appear.
In the metaphorical sense, it can mean to shake as to make insecure or to be unsettled. It is used in Acts 17:13 for stirring up a crowd. In II Thessalonian 2:2 it is used in the sense of being disturbed. It is based on the idea of the loosening of a ship from its moorings. In fact, Paul tells them not to become “quickly shaken from your composure or be disturbed” by a letter that had reportedly come from him that the Lord had already come. (Italics mine)
And in what sense is “shaken” used in Hebrews 12:27?
“And the expression, ‘Yet once more,’ denotes the removing of those things which can be shaken, as of created things, in order that those things which cannot be shaken may remain.” (Italics mine)
Here it is used literally and metaphorically. In the literal sense, it is used of a literal shaking of the heavens and the earth in the ends times as referenced above in Luke 12:26. Yet there will also be a shaking and removing of that which is false, whether it be in religion, morals, or ideologies. Things that seem so important today, but in actuality are not will be shaken and removed.
As we give thanks for being part of a kingdom that cannot be shaken this Thanksgiving, think of all the kingdom and nations that have been shaken. Of those shaken, some survived and some did not. Of course, those were earthly kingdoms and nations. Ours is a heavenly kingdom, which cannot be shaken!
2020 has been a year of shaking for our nation, families, businesses, churches, and individuals. When I write a Thanksgiving column in 2021, Lord willing, regardless of what next year holds, for those who know Christ we will still be able to give thanks that we are part of a kingdom that cannot be shaken.
Chip Warren is the past president of the Albertville Ministerial Fellowship.
