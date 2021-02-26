Albertville's Elaiana Collins came up with the big hit Thursday afternoon, driving in what proved to be the winning run to help the Aggies to a come-from-behind 4-3 win over Southside Gadsden.
Trailing in the count 1-2, Collins singled to bring around the decisive run.
Southside jumped out to a 2-0 lead with a pair of runs in the second, before Albertville countered with three in the third. Alivia Hasty, Molly Morrison, and Jordan Needham, who each had RBIs in the inning.
A single run in the fourth from Southside set the stage for Collins' heroics.
As a team Albertville totaled 11 hits, McKenna Ponder, Jenna Shedd, and Dickerson each managed multiple hits. Shedd and Ponder each had three hits.
Avery Dickerson pitched the Aggies to victory. The righty surrendered three runs on nine hits over seven innings, striking out eight.
