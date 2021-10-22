Boaz city leaders officially cut the ribbon to open the new Boaz Recreation Center Thursday morning.
“It took a lot of people to pull this off,” said Mayor David Dyar. “We have a great team.”
The rec center is located at the site of the former Boaz outlet shopping center just off Alabama 168 at 200 Elizabeth St.
The complex features an indoor natatorium with an eight-lane pool with room for 200 swimmers. The pool will be home to the city’s swim team, allowing for year-round practices.
Additionally, the natatorium has bleachers, a large scoreboard and sound system.
Outside is a second “resort style” pool with a maximum depth of five feet and a slide.
The rec center also boasts four conference rooms, each with its own TV for presentations. Dividers in each room will allow each to be further split into four smaller spaces or be used as one large space.
Inside the rec center is a 96-foot-long basketball court with the capability of dividing into two separate floors. The surface can be utilized for volleyball and four pickleball courts.
“I want to thank the community … for their support of this project,” Dyar said. “With a project of this size, if you don’t have the community support, you can’t make it happen. We made it a success.
“There are so many in the community who had a hand in this project, it is impossible to name them and thank them all.”
Parks and Recreation Director Sonja Hard agreed.
“From my staff to all the city departments, I’m very appreciative of everything they have done,” she said.
The center was funded through a bond issue with an initial price tag of $12.5 million. City officials say the project will come in just under budget at $12 million. The project was awarded to Eidson & Associates in August 2019.
The center is open to the public with no membership fees required. It will be free to use the basketball courts and track. Small fees will be assessed for use of the pools and all guests will have to sign in when using the pools.
Call the rec center at 256-593-7862 to book a pool party or reserve a conference room for a birthday party, shower or club meeting. More information is available on the city’s website, www.cityofboaz.org.
