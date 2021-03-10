Four runs in three innings proved to be the difference for Plainview on Tuesday, leading the Bears to a 4-2 victory over rival Crossville.
Crossville got on the board in the second inning when the Lions scored on a stolen base.
In the bottom of the third inning, Plainview tied things up at one. Levi Brown singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run.
After Crossville scored one run in the top of the fifth, Plainview answered with one of their own. Crossville scored when Quentin Chapman singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.
Plainview then answered when Dekota Causey induced Ethan Williams to hit into a fielder's choice, but one run scored.
Plainview pulled away for good with two runs in the fourth inning. In the fourth Andrew Hall singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run and Connor Davis singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run.
Samuel Crowell was on the hill for Plainview, lasting six innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out eight.
Causey was on the pitcher's mound for Crossville. The righty allowed six hits and four runs over six innings, striking out six.
Chapman led Crossville with two hits in three at bats.
Braden Haymon went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Plainview in hits.
