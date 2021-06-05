It’s not every day the opportunity to hire a coach with more than 500 wins, 10 trips to state, and a pair of Top-3 finishes comes along.
But that was the case for the Boaz Softball program, who last week approved the hire of David Stanford as the new head softball coach, bringing with him 25 years of head coaching experience.
“I’m really looking forward to the opportunity,” Stanford said. “And looking forward to taking this program in a different direction and working with the administration, the players, the parents and community in Boaz. I’ve always had great respect for the school, we’ve competed against them a couple times over the years, and everyone there has always been great. It’s a close-knit community, and I’m looking forward to being a part of that.”
With the hire of Stanford comes the hopes of turning around a Pirates team that last posted a winning season over a full season back in 2015, and went 9-19 this past season, dropping both games in the Area Tournament to end the season. Stanford replaces Megan Keenum, who stepped down from the head coaching spot following the conclusion of this past season.
“I know they’ve struggled a little bit here of late in the last couple years,” Stanford added. “And I’ve had the opportunity to go to some schools that have been in the same situation and created some success, so I’ve always been a guy that liked to turn things around.”
Stanford, who hails from the Trussville area, got his start at Hewitt-Trussville, where he coached for 11 years before taking over at Susan Moore, leading the team to over 100 wins in three seasons have the team had won two teams in the two years before his arrival. It was his next stop at Moody that saw the biggest success, with a third-place and second-place finish at the State tournaments there. His most recent stops included seven years at Pell City, then taking over at Oneonta in 2019.
“His pedigree,” Boaz Athletic Director Patrick Williams said of what led them to Stanford. “He’s had a lot of success throughout the years and is a veteran coach. He has sent a lot players on to play collegiately, and we’re glad to have him. We had quite a few people who were interested in the job and our search just kind of led us to him, of all the candidates we had, he was the one we felt was the most qualified and was a good fit.”
Since being hired last week, Stanford has had the opportunity to meet with the team and players on multiple occasions, with full workouts set to start this coming week. For Stanford, it’s about keeping the game simple for the players, while also focusing on how they can turn the players into better people for life beyond high school and softball.
“We play very simple,” Stanford explained. “Less is more is one big thing. We’re not trying to overcomplicate things, and a huge part of what we do is off the field. I’ve been up there 3 or 4 times since they’ve hired me…I tell the kids and the parents, we have a certain way we do things, and that’s hard to explain, but we want them to be responsible, a lot of what we’re doing is more about life which is going to carry over onto the field. We’re trying to produce quality citizens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.