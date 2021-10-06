The Marshall County Health Department will host a drive-thru flu shot clinic on Oct. 13. The event will be held on the grounds of the Marshall Technical School, located at 12312 U.S. 431, Guntersville. The flu vaccine will be given to individuals, families and groups as they sit in their vehicle. Participants are encouraged to wear short sleeve shirts that will provide easy access to the upper arm.
People ages 6 months and older can get a flu shot for $5 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. without having to leave their vehicle. The shot will be provided at no charge to people who present their Blue Cross Blue Shield, Medicare or Medicaid cards.
No one will be turned away due to inability to pay. Spanish speaking personnel will be onsite to assist as needed.
Flu shots will be administered by County Health Department nurses on a first-come, first-served basis from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until the vaccine supply is exhausted. “Last year’s flu season was the best in years (very few cases) due to masking, social dis-tancing and sanitizing,” said Anita McBurnett, director of the Marshall County Emergency Management Agency. “This year, the concern is, that we will see the return of our flu numbers.
“The Department of Public Health has over 400 shots ready to give. High dose flu shots will be available for those over 65 that qualify for the HD dosage.”
The event is only for flu shots. Anyone needing COVID-19 vaccines or testing will be directed to the Department of Public Health at 150 Judy Smith Drive, Guntersville. The Alabama Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourage vaccination of all persons 6 months of age and older against the flu influenza. The flu is a
very contagious respiratory illness, and the best way to prevent flu is to get vaccinated every
year.
Annual flu shots are recommended for those age 6 months and older, anyone with a chronic disease or those immunosuppressed, healthcare workers and family members and other caretakers to keep them from getting and spreading flu.
The Alabama Department of Public Health reminds everyone that influenza vaccine is the most important preventive measure against the flu.
“It’s good to get your flu shot in September or by the end of October at the latest in order to be ready for the upcoming flu season,” said Dr. Scott Harris, State Health Officer. “The good news is that this year’s vaccine protects against four different flu strains, so there is added protection.”
This event is a collaborative effort between local and state agencies to provide the recommended seasonal flu vaccinations, and serves as a functional exercise that demonstrates
established emergency protocols for any future occurrence that would require mass public vaccination.
Partners in the clinic are the Marshall County Emergency Management Agency, Marshall County Health Department, Marshall Technical School-Public Safety, Guntersville Police Department, Marshall County SO, Guntersville Fire Rescue, North Alabama Health Care Coalition, Marshall Medical Centers, and the Alabama Department of Public Health.
