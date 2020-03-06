When the employees at Propac Images heard one of their coworkers was in need, they didn’t hesitate to help out.
Manuel Chaw, a Horton man in his mid-70s, joined the company as a temporary worker in November 2019 in the mat department. He was diagnosed with lung cancer shortly after.
Though he had only been with the company for a few weeks, Chaw made a lasting impact on his coworkers, who have become like his second family.
Brandi Markle, who works in customer service, said she was “heartbroken” when she heard the news of his illness. She and the other women decided to hold a bake sale to help raise money for his treatment. In about a week, they raised more than $600.
“We’re a small company,” Leisa Bishop, production planner, said. “We only have 40 employees. A lot of them live paycheck to paycheck. [They gave] out of the kindness and goodness of their heart because [Chaw] has made impacts on them too. He’s had such an impact on us, so it was an employee driven act of kindness.”
Production Supervisor Jimmy Smart said Chaw wasn’t like some of the other temporary workers he’s had to supervise before.
“He’d do anything I asked him to,” Smart said. “He was just an inspiration. He was here every day, gave it his all every day, whether he was sick — it didn’t matter.”
“I honestly feel like if the doctor wouldn’t have taken him out [of work], he would be here working today,” Markle said.
Smart said Chaw called him after learning his cancer had progressed to the point that he would need to quit working and asked if he could get his job back “if and when” he was over is illness.
“He was worried about his job,” Smart said. “He took pride in it. It just makes you thankful. A lot of stuff in life can be petty, then you see somebody like that who’s battling for his life and then still putting it all behind him and coming to work.”
Smart planned a surprise breakfast for Chaw and the other employees to present him the money from the bake sale. Unaware, Chaw showed up with four dozen doughnuts to share with his coworkers.
“He’s just one of them guys.” Smart said. “He’s always smiling, always in a good mood, always speaks to you, tell you good morning.”
Part of the reason Chaw chose to keep on working at his age was for his family, which includes his wife and 12-year-old daughter. He and his wife adopted her several years ago along with her sister, who has since died, Bishop said.
“For a 70-plus-year-old man, to be working like he is, fighting and battling cancer and raising a 12-year-old — that says a lot to me,” she said.
Smart credits the company’s family environment to the proprietors, who have owned and operated Propac Images for three generations.
“We are a family,” Bishop said. “That’s why the employees can have the heart for a fellow employee. That comes down from the top.”
“Manny said he just always felt welcome and warm and at peace like he was with family here,” Markle said. “That was our whole main thing … just to let him know that he has 40-plus family members right here that’s got his back through all this.”
“I think it’s about caring for others, showing kindness, lifting spirits, being a friend, letting him know that we care, love and support him — that’s the big thing,” Bishop said. “The greatest commandment is that you’re supposed to love your neighbor, [and] that’s what we try to show.”
Smart said he considers Chaw a role model not just for his coworkers but also for members of the community.
“In a society that’s turned everything into dollars and cents, there’s still people who care, just like him,” he said.
