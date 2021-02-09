One patient has been seriously injured in a collision between a passenger car and a pedestrian in downtown Boaz Tuesday.
According to Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin, a pedestrian was struck at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Alabama 168 and Alabama 205, near Weather’s Furniture and Hardware stores.
The victim was transported to Marshall Medical Center South with unknown injuries, and was later taken to a regional hospital by air ambulance, he said.
The victim’s family has been notified, but the victim’s name has not yet been released by police.
No description of the vehicle was released, other than it is a passenger vehicle and not a semi-truck known to frequently pass through the area, Gaskin said.
As of 3:30 p.m. officers were still at the scene investigating, Gaskin said. One lane in the area has been blocked but Gaskin calls it “passable.” All motorists are urged to use caution in the area until officers complete their work.
“We are working to determine what, if anything, may have obstructed the driver’s view,” Gaskin said. “
This is a developing story. Updates will be posted on The Reporter’s Facebook page and website as they are released.
