GUNTERSVILLE — The city of Guntersville has been named one of 15 Tennessee River communities selected for the inaugural cohort of the Tennessee RiverTowns Program, beginning its journey to become an official Tennessee RiverTown and part of the Tennessee RiverLine, North America’s next great regional trail system.
“So much of who we are as a community revolves around the lake,” said Guntersville Mayor Leigh Dollar. “Connecting our waterway with others along the Tennessee River will create a synergy that will lead to increased tourism for all our destinations and hopefully expand conservation efforts to insure our lake is healthy and viable for future generations.”
To celebrate Guntersville joining the program,Lake Guntersville Chamber of Commerce, Marshall County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Mayor Dollar an other city officials plan to make an official announcement Thursday, Oct. 22, at Guntersville City Harbor at 2 p.m.
All residents, community leaders and media are invited to attend.
The City of Guntersville applied to be part of the Tennessee RiverTowns Program because as one of the largest reservoirs on the Tennessee River system, Lake Guntersville drives the community’s economy.
Through participation in the program, Guntersville will join others along the waterway, building one large river community, enhancing recreational opportunities and expanding stewardship initiatives.
As part of this program, Guntersville is taking its first step to become an official Tennessee RiverTown, part of the Tennessee RiverLine — a vision which provides one continuous system of paddling, hiking and biking along the Tennessee River’s 652-mile reach.
This transformative initiative is led by the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, in collaboration with the Tennessee RiverLine Partnership.
River communities that are invested as part of the Tennessee RiverLine benefit from economic development and entrepreneurship opportunities, quality of life amenities and increased access to river experiences that improve public health and generations of river advocates that are active participants in its stewardship.
To learn more about the Tennessee RiverLine, stay updated with programs and initiatives by following on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@tnriverline) and visiting tnriverline.org frequently.
